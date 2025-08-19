European startup beQ records over €9 million in revenue and over 5,500 users across over 15 countries, without paid advertising. The platform leverages automated customer matching, indoor navigation, and security innovation while planning European and MENA expansion.



Photo Courtesy of beQ



LIECHTENSTEIN, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a revenue milestone that generated over €9 million in revenue without any paid advertising spend, beQ today announced its strategic expansion across European markets and the MENA region. The company has connected over 5,500 users across over 15 countries through organic acquisition alone, positioning the company for its most ambitious growth phase to date.

The expansion announcement follows beQ's exceptional 40% annual growth rate, significantly outpacing the typical 7–8% seen in most tech startups, with current annual revenues reaching approximately €2.5 million. While competitors often spend 15–25% of revenue on customer acquisition, the company reached this scale without paid advertising, and it says it is ready for rapid growth into new territories.

“Our record revenue generation without paid advertising validates our automated matching technology and proves market demand across diverse regions,” said beQ leadership. “These achievements provide the foundation for our comprehensive expansion into European and MENA markets.”

The expansion strategy leverages beQ's unified platform that addresses four critical business challenges: delivering real-time environmental information, connecting customers and companies without advertising, enhancing building safety through indoor navigation, and enabling secure transactions.

According to beQ leadership, the company has eliminated traditional marketing expenditures. Its automated matching system connects companies with customers, who benefit from personalized information and real-time guidance. This approach helps users access relevant content in an engaging and streamlined manner.

Indoor navigation technology adds a safety layer by enabling efficient evacuations. These tools create a robust foundation for beQ’s digital infrastructure when paired with advanced fraud prevention. Combined with advanced fraud prevention, these tools form a tightly integrated digital infrastructure aimed at improving safety and trust.

beQ operates in Germany, Austria, Swiss, so mainly Europe and the United States. The company’s mobile app is available on iOS and Android, supporting its global expansion, while joint venture partners help unlock new markets. The company plans to expand further across European markets, additional English-speaking territories, and the MENA region.

Entrepreneurs seeking better customer engagement appreciate beQ’s relevance-based automated matching, which builds effective connections and improves marketing efficiency. Many users report enhanced targeting and reduced marketing spend.

beQ’s leadership focuses on developing a resilient partner network and digital infrastructure, believing this approach builds lasting trust and stability. Security and navigation tools remain central to advancing safety, efficiency, and trust in digital and real spaces.

Company data shows consistent revenue generation through this approach, which involves user engagement and organic expansion. Company executives state that their systemic approach aims to create sustainable growth and market differentiation.

About beQ

beQ is a digital platform combining navigation technology, security systems, and customer matching within a seamless infrastructure. The company operates in over 15 countries and delivers automated customer connections, indoor navigation, and fraud prevention. Organic engagement drives growth in addition to paid advertising.

Contact

beQ AG

info@beq.com

www.beq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/718ede03-56ec-4e18-b57e-0e41669f666a