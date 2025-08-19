Evolve Announces August 2025 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Funds Group Inc. (“Evolve”) is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the “Distributions”) for certain funds (the “Evolve Funds”), as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date and record date for the Distributions of the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA"), US High Interest Savings Account Fund (“HISU.U”), Premium Cash Management Fund (“MCAD”) and US Premium Cash Management Fund (“MUSD.U”) is anticipated to be August 27, 2025. For the distributions for all other Evolve Funds, the ex-dividend date and record date is anticipated to be August 29, 2025. Unitholders of Evolve Funds on record date will receive cash distributions payable on or about September 8, 2025.

Evolve Funds Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit Frequency Evolve Canadian Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield Fund AGG $0.10000 Monthly Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK $0.11000 Monthly Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE

BASE.B $0.20000

$0.20000 Monthly

Monthly Evolve Enhanced Yield Bond Fund BOND

BOND.B

BOND.U $0.19000

$0.19000

USD $0.19000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL

CALL.B

CALL.U $0.12500

$0.16000

USD $0.14000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U $0.02000

$0.02000

USD $0.02000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U $0.01000

$0.01000

USD $0.01000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA

DATA.B $0.01000

$0.01000 Monthly

Monthly Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.07000 Monthly Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.12500 Monthly Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK

EBNK.B

EBNK.U $0.14500

$0.14500

USD $0.14500 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve S&P 500® Enhanced Yield Fund ESPX

ESPX.B

ESPX.U $0.22500

$0.24500

USD $0.22500 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve S&P/TSX 60 Enhanced Yield Fund ETSX $0.18800 Monthly Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.05500 Monthly High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA $0.10228 Monthly US High Interest Savings Account Fund HISU.U USD $0.33398 Monthly Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD

LEAD.B

LEAD.U $0.16000

$0.16000

USD $0.16000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE

LIFE.B

LIFE.U $0.19000

$0.23000

USD $0.19000 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Premium Cash Management Fund MCAD $0.21234 Monthly Evolve Enhanced Yield Mid Term Bond Fund MIDB

MIDB.B

MIDB.U $0.16500

$0.16500

USD $0.16500 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly US Premium Cash Management Fund MUSD.U USD $0.33864 Monthly Evolve Canadian Energy Enhanced Yield Index Fund OILY $0.11700 Monthly Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY $0.32000 Monthly Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH

TECH.B

TECH.U $0.00160

$0.00160

USD $0.00160 Monthly

Monthly

Monthly Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund UTES $0.13800 Monthly

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve’s suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world’s leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are each a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by the Evolve Funds. S&P® and S&P 500® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The Evolve Funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the Evolve Funds or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Evolve Funds particularly or the ability of the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index to track general market performance. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ only relationship to the Evolve Funds with respect to the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index is the licensing of the Indexes and certain trademarks, service marks and/or trade names of S&P Dow Jones Indices and/or its licensors. The S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index are determined, composed and calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices without regard to the Evolve Funds. S&P Dow Jones Indices have no obligation to take the needs of the Evolve Funds or the owners of the Evolve Funds into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the S&P 500® Index and the S&P/TSX 60 Index. S&P Dow Jones Indices has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of the Evolve Funds. There is no assurance that investment products based on the S&P 500® Index or the S&P/TSX 60 Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns. S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC is not an “investment adviser, commodity trading advisory, commodity pool operator, broker dealer, fiduciary, promoter” (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended), “expert” as enumerated within 15 U.S.C. s. 77k(a) or tax advisor. Inclusion of a security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset within an index is not a recommendation by S&P Dow Jones Indices to buy, sell, or hold such security, commodity, crypto currency or other asset, nor is it considered to be investment advice or commodity trading advice.

S&P DOW JONES INDICES DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS) WITH RESPECT THERETO. S&P DOW JONES INDICES SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. S&P DOW JONES INDICES MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY THE EVOLVE FUNDS, THE OWNERS OF THE EVOLVE FUNDS, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE S&P 500® INDEX AND THE S&P/TSX 60 INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL S&P DOW JONES INDICES BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAS NOT REVIEWED, PREPARED AND/OR CERTIFIED ANY PORTION OF, NOR DOES S&P DOW JONES INDICES HAVE ANY CONTROL OVER, THE LICENSEE PRODUCT REGISTRATION STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS OR OTHER OFFERING MATERIALS. THERE ARE NO THIRD-PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN S&P DOW JONES INDICES AND THE EVOLVE FUNDS OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF S&P DOW JONES INDICES.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted™ Index are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).