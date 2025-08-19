Pure Wallet Delivers First Mobile Experience for Gas-Free, Internet-Free Crypto Transfers

Pure Wallet sets a new standard for mobile crypto security, offering ISO 27001-certified, offline transactions with zero gas fees. Its proprietary blockchain enables ultra-fast, self-custodial transfers, while a successful in-app pre-sale and growing global adoption underscore its practical, internet-independent utility.





HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Wallet , a mobile application built for secure, offline crypto transactions, has become the first to deliver a fully mobile experience that requires no internet connection and incurs zero gas fees. Built to operate without any internet connection or additional hardware, Pure Wallet introduces a mobile-based cold wallet solution that allows users to store and transfer crypto directly from their smartphones.

Unlike traditional wallets that require constant network connectivity, Pure Wallet uses proprietary offline blockchain technology to execute crypto transfers securely and instantly with transmission speeds under one millisecond and no gas fees. Tokens are stored directly on the user’s device, creating a secure self-custodial experience that doesn’t rely on cloud storage or third-party intermediaries.

The application has achieved ISO 27001 certification, underscoring its commitment to high-level information security. This makes Pure Wallet one of the few mobile-based cold wallets to meet globally recognized cybersecurity standards.

"Offline is the most disruptive technology of our time, serving as the missing link between quantum, AI, and global adoption," said Andrew Cha, the company's Founder.

Since launching its pre-sale in February 2025, the Pure Wallet team has onboarded over 2,000 users and raised more than $2 million in early token participation. Uniquely, the pre-sale was conducted directly within the wallet itself, with no online interfaces or exchanges required, a first-of-its-kind achievement in the space.

Pure Wallet is currently available for download on the Apple App Store, holding a 4.3-star average rating, and has surpassed 1,000 installs globally. Adoption has been strongest in Vietnam, Nigeria, and the United States, where offline functionality and mobile-first access resonate with growing demand for secure, independent digital asset tools.

Transactions within Pure Wallet are signed and executed completely offline using advanced cryptographic protocols. Assets remain stored on the mobile device, and private keys are never exposed to a network. This architecture eliminates common vulnerabilities associated with online wallets, browser extensions, or cloud-based services.

The company has also successfully deployed its mainnet, laying the foundation for a broader ecosystem anchored by Pure Chain, a proprietary blockchain designed to support decentralized applications that function without internet connectivity. Planned services include Pure Contract, Pure Certificate, and Pure Ticket, each offering real-world utility in both connected and disconnected environments.

In addition to its technical foundation, Pure Wallet is designed for accessibility. Unlike hardware wallets that require physical devices and setup procedures, Pure Wallet is a mobile app available to anyone with a smartphone. It removes the barriers of online infrastructure while providing enterprise-grade protection for everyday users.

The product has gained attention at global blockchain events including Bitcoin 2025 and Blockchain Life 2025, where it was recognized for its fully offline, gas-free transaction model.

Over the next 12 months, the team plans to continue developing Pure Chain and onboarding developers interested in building decentralized applications that operate in offline or constrained environments. The longer-term goal is to establish Pure Wallet as the gateway to a full ecosystem of offline-capable Web3 tools.

With growing concerns over gas fees, data privacy, and online threats, Pure Wallet offers a simple and effective alternative: a mobile cold wallet that combines military-grade security with full offline functionality.

Pure Wallet is currently available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, kindly visit https://purewallet.ai/

