HexaVentures Secures $100M Valuation and Launches AI Quant Trading Platform

NEW CASTLE, Del., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HexaVentures, a fintech innovator at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital finance, today announced it has achieved a $100 million valuation following a successful internal funding round. In addition, the company is unveiling two major initiatives: the launch of its AI-powered quant trading platform, HexaTrades, and the start of a pilot program for tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWA).

This milestone reflects HexaVentures’ explosive 300% year-over-year growth as it continues to redefine how institutional and retail investors engage with equities and digital assets. The company’s new trading platform integrates advanced AI algorithms to deliver data-driven strategies, while its RWA tokenization project aims to unlock liquidity and broaden access to traditionally illiquid assets.

“Reaching a $100 million valuation is a testament to both our vision and execution,” said Joss Cardozs, CEO of HexaVentures. “With HexaTrades, we’re democratizing access to institutional-grade quant strategies, and through RWA tokenization, we’re building the bridge between traditional finance and decentralized innovation.”

About HexaVentures

HexaVentures is a fintech firm specializing in AI-powered trading solutions and digital asset innovation. Through its flagship platform, HexaTrades, and initiatives such as Real-World Asset tokenization, the company aims to accelerate the future of investing by blending advanced AI, blockchain, and modern financial models. HexaVentures continues to empower investors with cutting-edge tools designed for the new era of global finance.