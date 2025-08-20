Growth Hackers Strengthens Market Position Through Strategic Lovable Partnership for Advanced SEO Solutions

Photo from GrowthHackers.se

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Hackers Sthlm AB has announced a strategic partnership with Lovable, Europe's fastest-growing AI startup, marking a significant milestone in the agency's mission to re-establish itself as the leading growth partner for AI-focused companies across Europe. The collaboration positions Growth Hackers to deliver advanced programmatic SEO solutions and AI-powered growth strategies to scale-ups and enterprise innovation teams throughout the Nordic region and beyond.

The partnership comes at a time when the European digital advertising market has achieved record-breaking performance, with total investment reaching €118.9 billion in 2024, representing a 16 percent growth rate. This robust market expansion has created substantial opportunities for specialized growth agencies that can navigate the increasingly complex digital ecosystem while delivering measurable results for technology companies.

Growth Hackers' AI-Powered Growth Engine represents a comprehensive solution for startups and scale-ups seeking sustainable growth through data-driven methodologies. The modular service includes programmatic SEO capabilities that generate content at scale, custom audience segmentation, digital channel attribution, AI-powered automated analysis, and measurement and RevOps enablement. This systematic methodology addresses the growing demand for scientific rigor in growth marketing, particularly as businesses seek to eliminate guesswork and operational silos.

"This partnership with Lovable represents a comeback moment for Growth Hackers," Growth Hackers founder Tom Ström says, "after navigating through challenging market conditions, we have emerged more focused and AI-powered than ever before. The collaboration with one of Europe's fastest-growing AI startups validates our strategic direction and provides a launchpad for bigger impact stories around startup growth and modern RevOps."

The timing of this partnership aligns with significant trends in the European digital marketing sector. Research indicates that AI-generated content optimization has become a critical component of successful SEO strategies, with websites utilizing AI-generated content growing 5 percent faster than traditional approaches. Additionally, programmatic advertising experienced notable acceleration in 2024, with the European market showing renewed confidence in automated solutions.

Growth Hackers has established a proven track record working with notable Swedish companies, including Yubico, which successfully completed its IPO, Soundtrap (acquired by Spotify), Tink (acquired by Visa), Epidemic Sound, and Kry. The agency has also partnered with enterprise clients such as Telia, Securitas, Swedbank, and Nordea, demonstrating its ability to scale growth strategies across different company sizes and sectors.

The agency's scientific methodology differentiates it from traditional marketing firms by applying rigorous measurement and optimization protocols to every campaign. This data-first strategy has become increasingly valuable as European businesses prioritize measurable outcomes and performance over broad experimentation, particularly given current macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

"We are among the first Nordic agencies to build AI-powered programmatic SEO at scale and incorporate predictive modeling into everyday growth campaigns," Ström explains, "our modular 'source of truth' structure allows companies to run experimentation and data operations like mature growth organizations, regardless of their current stage of development."

The partnership with Lovable also supports Growth Hackers' expansion strategy for 2025-2026, which targets key European markets including London, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris. This geographic expansion plan capitalizes on the strong performance of European digital advertising markets, with 21 out of 30 markets achieving double-digit growth in 2024.

Growth Hackers' service portfolio addresses critical challenges facing modern businesses, including the need for scalable SEO solutions, effective digital marketing strategies, RevOps optimization, and insight-driven experimentation. The agency's ability to transform raw data into actionable campaigns has become particularly valuable as businesses navigate an increasingly complex digital environment.

The European digital marketing services sector has shown signs of recovery in 2024 following a challenging 2023, with industry experts predicting steady single-digit market growth amid improving economic conditions. This recovery has created opportunities for specialized agencies that can deliver measurable results while adapting to evolving technological capabilities.

Growth Hackers' focus on AI-powered solutions positions the agency to capitalize on emerging trends in the SEO and digital marketing sectors. The global AI SEO software tool market is projected to reach $4.97 billion by 2033 from $1.99 billion in 2024, indicating substantial growth opportunities for agencies that can effectively leverage these technologies.

Founded in 2014, Growth Hackers Sthlm AB is a Stockholm-based growth agency specializing in scientific methods, AI tools, and deep data analysis to help startups and enterprises achieve measurable, sustainable growth. The agency has partnered with notable companies, including Yubico, Kry, Tink, Soundtrap, and Lovable to deliver scalable growth strategies. Growth Hackers operates as a Google Premier Partner and HubSpot Partner, serving clients across the Nordic region and select European markets.

