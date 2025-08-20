Ensurge Micropower ASA – 1H 2025

Highlights

Shauna McIntyre appointed new CEO of Ensurge

Micropower ASA

New Board of Directors

Successfully completed two comprehensive battery

evaluations for a customer as part of its initial

delivery order

Progressed manufacturing from individual sheet-

based production towards its intended production

line of roll-to-roll (R2R) production in the front-end

cell manufacturing

Progress on technology cooperation with a Fortune

500 company

Signed an additional evaluation agreement with a

medical device company

Progressing Joint Development Agreements (JDAs)

with Evaluation Partners to fund the company’s

technological development

Future quarterly reports will be presented by our CEO Shauna McIntyre either in person or by a webcast

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is energizing innovation with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery. With a workforce of forty top-tier specialists based in the world's technology capital, Silicon Valley, Ensurge has developed a future-oriented and innovative microbattery technology. The microbattery is ideal for form-factor-constrained applications, including hearables, digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility combines patented process technology and materials innovation, with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods, to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge's production facilities are optimized for prototyping and small-scale manufacturing. To scale efficiently, we aim to outsource the production of the resulting intellectual property (IP) to specialized partners with industrial manufacturing expertise. Ensurge is listed on the Norwegian stock exchange and is financed out of Norway by strong and reputable financial investors, reflecting both a strategic investment and a robust transatlantic collaboration.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer

E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com





