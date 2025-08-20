1031 Specialist to Launch Online 1031 Property Exchange Marketplace, Offering Centralized Access to Nationwide Listings

Newport Beach, CA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1031 Specialist today announced the upcoming launch of its new online 1031 exchange property marketplace. The platform will enable investors to search and compare nationwide property listings that qualify as replacement assets in a 1031 exchange, streamlining one of the most time-sensitive aspects of the process: identifying and selecting properties within IRS-mandated deadlines.

By aggregating data from multiple brokers and providers into a single, easy-to-use interface, 1031 Specialist aims to make the due diligence and decision-making process more efficient and transparent. Investors will be able to access the platform beginning October 1, 2025, at https://www.1031specialist.com.

A Centralized Resource for Investors

For decades, 1031 exchange investors have relied on a patchwork of sources to locate potential replacement properties – searching across multiple websites, contacting brokers individually, and compiling market data on their own. According to Christopher Griffith, President of 1031 Specialist, the new platform addresses a longstanding need for simplicity and accessibility in the industry.

“Up until now, real estate investors have had to scour search engines, dig through websites, and converse with a gaggle of brokers in their search for the right replacement property that qualifies for their 1031 exchange,” said Griffith. “Our vision is to simplify their search and the due diligence process by aggregating property data from our large network of brokers and sellers into one, easy to use interface on our website. Our goal is to provide 1031 exchange investors with a one-stop shop where they can easily access all of their options, identify their next investment property, obtain clear next-steps, and ultimately close their deal with a team of experienced and communicative 1031 exchange specialists, knowing that they are well informed and making the best decision.”

Key Features of the Marketplace:

Nationwide Coverage: Access to a wide selection of properties spanning multiple markets and asset classes across the United States.

Interactive Map Search: Use map-based tools and filters to narrow options by location, property type, and investment criteria.

Comprehensive Listings: Each property includes key performance indicators (KPIs) and essential details presented in clear, comparable format.

End-to-End Guidance: Investors can connect with specialists for support throughout the identification and closing process.

Qualified Intermediary Services: Eligible investors may take advantage of complimentary intermediary support (restrictions apply).

Designed with Investors in Mind

A 1031 exchange is defined by strict timelines and high stakes, leaving little room for error. The new marketplace addresses these pressures by giving investors faster access to reliable data and clearer comparisons at the moment decisions matter most. With listings and performance indicators in one place, investors face less risk of missed deadlines and overlooked opportunities.

Equally important, investors are not left to navigate the process alone. Direct access to 1031 Specialist’s team provides assurance that questions receive timely, informed guidance. For many, this combination of innovative technology and personal assistance is the key difference between scrambling to meet requirements and closing with greater efficiency and confidence.

A New Tool for the Future

Since its founding in 1998, 1031 Specialist has supported more than 3,000 investors nationwide in navigating 1031 exchanges. With over $5 billion in funded portfolios, the firm has built a reputation for expertise and reliability in a highly specialized sector. The launch of the online marketplace marks the company’s next step in expanding access and adapting to evolving investor needs.

“Drawing on years of database development and industry partnerships, we are introducing an online marketplace designed to make the process more efficient,” said Griffith. “This platform reflects our commitment to ensuring 1031 exchanges are accessible, transparent, and easier to manage for the clients who have trusted us for decades.”

To learn more about 1031 Specialist and to stay informed of their upcoming launch, please visit https://www.1031specialist.com.



Media Contact

Company Name: 1031 Specialist

Contact Person: Chris Griffith

Contact Number: (510) 858-1031‬

Email: 1031exchangespecials@gmail.com

Country: United States

Website:https://www.1031specialist.com

Socials: @dstrealestate