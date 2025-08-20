Press Release

Nokia ranked #1 for portfolio competitiveness in Omdia’s Market Landscape: Core Vendors - 2025 report

Nokia earned top scores in core portfolio breadth, cloud-native readiness, automation, core as a service, and most 5G core deals with CSPs.

Nokia’s core momentum continues, leading the 5G Standalone market with 125 CSP customers globally.

20 August 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its core networks portfolio is ranked #1 for competitiveness in Omdia's “Market Landscape: Core Vendors - 2025” report.

The annual report highlights Nokia’s comprehensive strengths among 11 leading core vendors, with top scores achieved in the categories of cloud-native readiness, automation, core as a service, number of 5G Standalone core deals with CSPs, and core portfolio breadth.

“Nokia has demonstrated exceptional capabilities across its core networks portfolio, particularly in areas that are crucial for CSPs’ future success. Nokia’s leadership in cloud native readiness, automation and core as a service, coupled with winning the most 5G Standalone core deals shows a deep understanding of where the market is headed,” said Roberto Kompany, Principal Analyst, Mobile Infrastructure, Omdia.

Nokia continues to gain momentum in core networks, with recently announced customers including Ooredoo Qatar and Telefónica Spain. Nokia’s 5G Standalone core has a market-leading 125 CSP customers, with 54 that have already launched live services as of Q2 2025.

“This industry recognition from Omdia confirms the impact of our multi-cloud strategy and continuous innovation in core network solutions. Customers are switching to Nokia at a rapid pace, especially in areas such as packet core, IMS voice and subscriber data management, and we expect even more growth as we continue to expand capabilities around security, automation and A,” said Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

The Nokia Core Networks portfolio is fully cloud-native, which makes it possible for operators to run their full 2/3/4/5G and IMS cores in cloud-native network functions. Solutions cover cloud packet core; subscriber data management; voice core; analytics, charging, policy, signaling and network exposure; cloud infrastructure, management and orchestration; and services and care.

With Nokia Core Networks, new services can be rolled out quickly, securely and without limitations in multi-cloud, highly automated environments. Furthermore, customers can deploy their entire core on the same cloud platform, avoiding the cost and complication of fragmented cloud stacks.

