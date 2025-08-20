SimpleTalk Introduces Custom AI Sales System for U.S. Businesses Seeking Automation Efficiency



MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleTalk, a sales automation technology company, has launched a customizable AI sales automation system for businesses across the United States. The system provides fully integrated voice AI agents and messaging tools designed to replicate human sales interactions across phone calls, texts, emails, and social media platforms.

Unlike generic chatbots or pre-built templates, SimpleTalk develops and deploys custom AI agents based on each client’s sales process, brand tone, and preferred CRM. These agents don’t just read scripts—they sound and converse like real people. The AI’s human-like voice is virtually indistinguishable from an actual sales rep on live phone calls, creating authentic, natural conversations that build trust with prospects & make sales. This rollout addresses the growing demand for lead engagement and conversion automation—tools that work 24/7 to qualify leads, answer questions, and turn interest into booked appointments without adding more staff.

Key components of the system include:

Pulse Communication Engine™ – Facilitates multi-channel outreach using human-like voice and text.



– Facilitates multi-channel outreach using human-like voice and text. Conversational DNA™ Framework – Trains AI agents to reflect a client’s brand voice and handle common objections.



– Trains AI agents to reflect a client’s brand voice and handle common objections. Integration Fabric™ – Connects seamlessly with CRM platforms for real-time data syncing and campaign reporting.



Each deployment is handled by the SimpleTalk team, which manages consultation, buildout, integration, and ongoing optimization. The system is designed to minimize technical setup on the client’s end while offering measurable performance tracking.

“Our focus is to make enterprise-grade sales automation more accessible,” said Chris Gordon, CEO of SimpleTalk. “Many small to midsize companies need digital agents that sound authentic and integrate directly with their current workflows. This system was built to support that.”

According to company data, SimpleTalk’s AI now places over 2.5 million live calls each month and has booked more than 100,000 sales appointments since early rollout. Clients span sectors including contractors, tax and medical professionals, as well as coaches and consultants.

With AI sales adoption accelerating, SimpleTalk delivers a turnkey, on-brand conversion engine—powered by lifelike voice AI agents that engage prospects just like a human rep. By automating conversations in real time across voice, text, email, and social channels, SimpleTalk turns more leads into booked revenue while maintaining the warmth and authenticity of human interaction. This solution provides businesses the access and ability to grow and service more clients without the increase of traditional staffing complexity.

