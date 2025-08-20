Small Changes, Big Impact: The 5-Hour Productivity Hack Could Boost Canada’s GDP by 1.2%

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s long-standing productivity gap has been a persistent concern—but BDC suggests a surprisingly simple way to take action: the 5-hour hack. According to the Business Development Bank of Canada, if every small and medium-sized business (SME) in the country gained just five hours of work per month, the country’s GDP could rise by 1.2%, equivalent to approximately $700 per capita.

Productivity as a Shield

“In my 13 years at BDC, I’ve never had more entrepreneurs ask about productivity than now,” says Pierre Cléroux, Vice President, Research and Chief Economist at BDC. “Business owners know it’s no longer optional in our new economic reality. Many don’t know where to start, but aiming for a five-hour gain makes it simpler and more tangible. And it doesn’t always require major investments—it’s often about cutting waste.”

Small Tweaks, Big Payoffs: How Entrepreneurs Are Boosting Performance

In a new report, BDC is spotlighting seven entrepreneurs from diverse sectors and regions across Canada who are boosting performance through smart, sometimes low-cost changes. “The 5-hour hack can change the course of success for any business,” says Cléroux. “The most productive companies can generate six times more sales and four times more profit—with the same number of employees. They get there by improving processes, embracing innovation, and adopting smart technology. When business owners take a step back, are willing to rethink the everyday and assess their operations with fresh eyes, they often discover opportunities hiding in plain sight. Small, consistent improvements aren’t just tweaks—they’re can be game changers. Any business, regardless of size or sector can aim to gain five hours of productivity per month, whether you’re a team of five or fifty. And the best part? You can start today.”

Helping the Helpers: BDC Supercharges Industrial Innovation with $200M Boost

BDC is doubling down on Canada’s industrial transformation with an additional $200 million for its Industrial Innovation Venture Fund—fueling the next wave of productivity in sectors like manufacturing, ag-tech, food tech, and extractive industries, with a newly sharpened focus on critical minerals.

The fund, launched in 2019, backs cutting-edge companies developing game-changing tech—from robotics to industrial software—that help businesses work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. The impact is already tangible: Acerta Analytics announced that it helped one facility slash scrap rates by double digits, while MineSense Technologies reported a boost of 18.1% in ore production at a mine in British Columbia.

By backing these innovators, BDC is helping bring practical, scalable solutions to market—tools that SMEs can adopt to stay competitive in a fast-changing world.

Take the First Step: A Free Tool to Help Entrepreneurs Boost Efficiency

BDC is helping business owners compare their productivity to industry peers with its free Workforce Efficiency Benchmarking Tool, and guiding smarter decisions for long-term growth. Through its advisory services solutions, BDC also supports entrepreneurs from coast to coast in identifying and implementing operational improvements—helping them turn insights into action and build more resilient, efficient businesses.

Why It matters

Canada’s productivity gap is widening—and it’s costing the economy billions. For over 20 years, productivity in Canada has grown at just half the pace of the U.S., leaving it 28% behind its southern neighbor and 18% below the G7 average.

About BDC: 80 years as Canada’s bank for entrepreneurs

BDC is a partner of choice for all entrepreneurs looking to access the financing and advice they need to build their businesses and tackle the big challenges of our time. Our investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions to help grow the most innovative firms. BDC’s development role means we are in a state of perpetual evolution – wherever entrepreneurs go and whatever the Canadian economy needs – we will be there to help them defy the odds. 80 years later, that commitment remains very much alive. BDC’s financing services in 2025 alone should add an estimated $25 billion in GDP to Canada’s economy over the next five years. We are one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers and Canada’s Best Diversity Employers, and the first financial institution in Canada to receive the B Corp certification in 2013. For more information on our products and services and to consult free tools, templates and articles, visit bdc.ca or join BDC on social media.

