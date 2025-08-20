North American Portable Humidifiers Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Helen of Troy, Newell Brands, Crane USA, and BONECO

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 North American Portable Humidifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Portable Humidifier Market report includes market size, growth rates, market share information and revenue forecasts from 2024 to 2031. The study is a comprehensive analysis also including pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, distribution channel trends, latest developments, Amazon sales analysis, and company profiles. The scope covers Canada and the United States.



The North American Portable Humidifier Market is mature and competitive. With very few entry barriers, new companies are constantly entering the market, which has resulted in proliferation of low-cost products. The market is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.0 percent during the forecast period (2024-2031). The market is expected to be driven by growing demand for healthy homes and increasing concerns around indoor air quality, rising prevalence of respiratory illnesses, and technological advancements.



This study aims to provide a detailed analysis of the North American Portable Humidifier Market along with competitive intelligence for the year 2024.



The market numbers included in this report represent revenues generated from the sales of portable humidifiers. The base year for the study is 2024 and the forecast period is from 2024 until 2031.



The distribution channels for portable humidifiers include pharmacies, drug stores, mass retailers, online, television direct, specialty stores, and co-op.



The product categories included are ultrasonic/cool mist, evaporative, warm mist portable humidifiers, as well as vaporizers and steam inhalers.



Companies featured include Helen of Troy Limited, Vesync Co., Ltd. (Levoit), Essick Air, Newell Brands, Crane USA Inc., DREO (Hesung Innovation Corporation), Lasko Products, LLC (Guardian Technologies LLC), Swizz Style Inc (Stadler Form), Bear Down Brands LLC (Pure Enrichment), FKA Distributing Co. LLC (HoMedics Inc), BONECO AG, and Great Innovations, Inc. (Air Innovations), among others.





Key Topics Covered:



I. Research Scope



II. Market Definitions and Segmentation



III. Geographical Scope



IV. Methodology



V. North American Portable Humidifier Market: Executive Summary.

Competitive Factors

VI. Market Drivers and Impact.



VII. Market Restraints and Impact



VIII. North American Portable Humidifier Market: Trends



IX. Market Data

Revenue Forecast, North America, 2020-2027

Revenue Forecast, United States, 2020-2027

Revenue Forecast, Canada, 2020-2027

Market Share by Revenue, North America, 2020

Revenue Share by Type of Product, 2020

Revenue Share by Price Range, 2020

Revenue Share by Retailer, North America, 2020

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel, 2020

Revenue Share by Distribution Channel, Trends 2020

Revenue Share by Online Retailers, 2020

X. SWOT Analysis.



XI. Company Profiles

Helen of Troy Limited

Newell Brands

Crane USA Inc

BONECO AG.

