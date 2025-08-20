Farm Equipment Company Evaluation Report 2025 | DEERE, CNH, and KUBOTA: Leading the Future of Farm Equipment

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Farm Equipment - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Farm Equipment Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Farm Equipment. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 21 Farm Equipment Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Technological innovations in agriculture have been driven by factors such as erratic weather patterns, a growing global population, diverse soil conditions - including moisture levels and water availability - and rising demand for agricultural output. To meet increasing productivity requirements, farmers are increasingly transitioning from traditional methods to mechanized farming solutions.



The adoption of equipment like combine harvesters, rice transplanters, sprayers, and balers is projected to rise in the near future. Government initiatives aimed at encouraging farm mechanization, including subsidies, financial aid, insurance schemes, and support programs, are playing a significant role in accelerating the growth of the farm equipment market. Additionally, advancements in precision farming and the introduction of autonomous tractors through ongoing research and development efforts are expected to elevate agricultural practices to new levels of efficiency and innovation.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Farm Equipment companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Farm Equipement quadrant.



These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Deere & Company

Deere & Company (John Deere) leads the market with a diverse product portfolio that includes compact, utility, row-crop, and 4WD tractors. Notably, the company is focusing on expanding its manufacturing capabilities and increasing its presence in North America. For example, it invested USD 13.5 million in 2024 to expand its manufacturing facility in Missouri. Additionally, Deere & Company's strong emphasis on technological innovations, such as its collaboration with Robert Bosch GmbH to develop precision seeding islands with electric tractors, highlights its forward-thinking approach.

CNH Industrial N.V.

CNH Industrial N.V. ranks as a key market player with significant investments in new engine plants and expansions in emerging markets. The company is renowned for its brands like Case IH and New Holland and its robust product offering, which includes tractors and telehandlers. Its strategic focus on compliance with emission norms and regional expansion bolsters its global footprint.

Kubota Corporation

Kubota Corporation is a major contributor to the farm equipment sector, offering products under various brands like Kverneland and Land Pride. The company is lauded for its innovation in smart agriculture systems, supporting farm activities through advanced technologies. With a strong global presence and a commitment to enhancing its product portfolio, Kubota is well-positioned to meet rising demands in precision farming.

