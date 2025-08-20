Merchant Hydrogen Market Insights: Cost Competitiveness Key as Green Hydrogen Production Faces Economic Challenges

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Merchant Hydrogen Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Merchant Hydrogen Market was valued at USD 27.51 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 44.37 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.13%.

The global Merchant Hydrogen Market is witnessing robust growth as hydrogen emerges as a key enabler of the global energy transition. Merchant hydrogen refers to hydrogen produced and sold by suppliers to end users, rather than being produced on-site by consumers.

The increasing demand across various sectors - such as petroleum refining, chemicals, metallurgy, transportation, and power generation - is driving the market forward. Traditionally dominated by applications in industrial processes like ammonia production and hydrocracking in oil refineries, the merchant hydrogen market is now expanding rapidly into clean energy and mobility sectors. Governments and private stakeholders around the world are investing in hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative to reduce carbon emissions, creating opportunities for both grey hydrogen (from natural gas) and low-carbon hydrogen sources such as blue (with carbon capture) and green (from renewable electrolysis).

Key Market Drivers: Industrial Decarbonization and Emission Reduction Initiatives

One of the most critical drivers of the merchant hydrogen market is the global push toward decarbonizing industrial operations. Sectors such as oil refining, chemicals, metallurgy, and fertilizers account for over 90 million metric tons of annual hydrogen consumption, with over 70% derived from fossil fuels. The refining sector alone uses approximately 40 million metric tons of hydrogen annually, primarily for hydrocracking and desulfurization processes. Similarly, ammonia production consumes nearly 33 million metric tons, while methanol synthesis accounts for another 12 million metric tons. As hydrogen production is responsible for nearly 1.8% of global CO2 emissions - translating to about 915 million metric tons - industries are facing increasing pressure to transition toward cleaner sources.

Governments are tightening regulations on industrial carbon emissions, with carbon pricing mechanisms now active in over 45 countries. Some jurisdictions are enforcing a carbon cost of up to $100 per ton, making grey hydrogen economically less attractive. Merchant hydrogen suppliers are capitalizing on this shift by offering low-carbon or renewable hydrogen to industries unable to build their own production infrastructure. Furthermore, nearly 60% of Fortune 500 industrial firms have adopted net-zero targets, reinforcing demand for externally sourced clean hydrogen.

This transition is especially vital for hard-to-electrify sectors such as cement, steel, and chemical manufacturing. With more than 150 industrial decarbonization projects globally in development or execution stages, demand for off-site hydrogen procurement continues to climb. As a result, merchant hydrogen producers are increasingly integrating carbon capture and electrolyzer technologies to serve this evolving industrial customer base.

Key Market Challenges: Cost Competitiveness & Production Economics

A major challenge for merchant hydrogen players is achieving cost parity with conventional fuels and internally generated hydrogen. While electrolyzer prices have dropped, green hydrogen production still averages USD4-6/kg, compared to grey hydrogen's USD1-2/kg. Additional processing, compression, storage, and transportation costs add another USD0.50-1.00/kg, making merchant-delivered green hydrogen twice as expensive as onsite grey alternatives. High upfront capital expenses are a barrier: electrolyzer projects typically require USD800-1,200 per installed kW.

Moreover, renewable power contracts remain volatile and location-dependent, with electricity pricing ranging from USD20/MWh in sunny regions to USD80/MWh elsewhere, directly impacting green hydrogen economics. Merchant suppliers must also factor in capital recovery, operating margins, and working capital, often doubling break-even thresholds. As a result, attracting traditional industrial and transport buyers requires bridging a cost gap of USD2-4/kg, through subsidies or premium pricing tied to decarbonization goals. Without sustained cost declines or supportive policy, merchant-sourced hydrogen may struggle to compete with onsite grey production.

Key Market Trends: Digitalization and Automation of Hydrogen Supply Chains

Digital technologies are increasingly being integrated into the hydrogen value chain to enhance safety, efficiency, and traceability. Merchant hydrogen providers are investing in IoT-enabled sensors, digital twins, blockchain-based tracking systems, and cloud platforms to monitor hydrogen purity, flow rates, pressure levels, and emissions in real time. These solutions improve supply chain transparency and reduce losses during transport and storage. For example, predictive analytics powered by AI helps optimize delivery routes for hydrogen tankers, reducing fuel consumption and operational costs by 10-15%.

Additionally, blockchain-based platforms are being piloted to track the carbon intensity of hydrogen across production, logistics, and end-use, enabling suppliers to offer certified green hydrogen with immutable proof-of-origin. Automation is also being introduced in refueling stations and pipeline pressure management systems to ensure consistent delivery performance. As merchant hydrogen buyers demand high-purity grades and verified sustainability, digitalization becomes essential for maintaining customer trust and regulatory compliance. These technologies not only improve performance but also enable suppliers to differentiate their offerings in an increasingly competitive market.

Key Market Players:

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Iwatani Corporation

Showa Denko K.K.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Engie SA

Uniper SE

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Merchant Hydrogen Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Merchant Hydrogen Market, By Production Method:

Steam Methane Reforming

Coal Gasification

Electrolysis

Partial Oxidation of Oil

Others

Merchant Hydrogen Market, By Distribution Mode:

Pipeline

Bulk

On-site Production

Hydrogen Tube Trailers

Merchant Hydrogen Market, By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Power & Energy

Automotive & Transportation

Metals & Mining

Others

