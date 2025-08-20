Saudi Arabia Construction Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Saudi Arabia's Construction Industry Poised for 4% Growth in 2025

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Saudi Arabia is forecast to grow by 4% in real terms in 2025, before recording an annual average growth of 5.4% from 2026 to 2029. The industry's output in 2025 will be supported by allocations as part of the Kingdom's 2025 Budget, which includes a total expenditure of SAR1.3 trillion ($342.7 billion) for 2025, compared to the budget of SAR1.251 trillion ($333.6 billion) in 2024.

The industry's output over the remainder of the forecast period will be supported by investments in transport, electricity, housing, and water infrastructure projects. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) announced its plan to award 15 sewage infrastructure projects worth over SAR2.3 billion ($613.3 million) to enhance wastewater services and operational efficiency. One of the key projects is the "Eastern Tunnel Project" in Jeddah, costing SAR774 million ($206.4 million), involving construction of a 14km sewage pipeline. The project is aimed at improving environmental conditions in ten major districts. Another key project is the SAR915 million ($244 million) "airport sewage lifting project" with a capacity of 611,000m3/day to reduce pollution and expand service coverage.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments as part of the data center and sports infrastructure projects. In May 2025, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern countries, experienced a major surge in data center and AI-related investments, driven by geopolitical shifts, the global AI race, and efforts to diversify economies away from hydrocarbons.

Some of the leading investment firms like KKR, ADQ, and regional sovereign wealth funds are spearheading multi-billion-dollar projects, such as US-based KKR's SAR18.8 billion ($5 billion)-backed expansion of Gulf Data Hub and UAE-based ADQ's SAR93.8 billion ($25 billion) power infrastructure plan to support data centers



