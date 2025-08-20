Turkiye Construction Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Market Analysis to 2029: Turkish Construction Industry Poised for 4.2% Growth in 2025, Boosted by Exports and Investments

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkiye Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Turkish construction industry is forecast to grow in real terms by 4.2% in 2025, supported by rising export activities, coupled with investments in the industrial and housing sectors. Growth will also be supported by the government's 2025 Public Investment Program, under which, the government is planning to invest TRY1.9 trillion ($46.2 billion), in 2025, to develop 3,783 projects across multiple sectors such as transportation, mining, healthcare and energy. The country's total export value, measured in the US dollar terms rose by 3.7% YoY in the first four months of 2025, following an annual growth of 2.4% in 2024.

In addition, the country's average construction turnover index grew by 26% YoY in March 2025, preceded by YoY growth rates of 50.1% in February and 50.7% in January 2025; this was preceded by an annual growth of 77.8% in 2024. Growth in the construction industry will also be supported by investments as part of the 2025 budget, which was approved in December 2024. The budget includes an expenditure of TRY14.7 trillion ($358.8 billion), marking an increase of 33% compared to the 2024 budget.

The industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 3.7% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, housing, oil and gas, and renewable energy projects coupled with government's 12th Development Plan (2024-28) and the Medium-Term Program (2025-2027), focusing on economic growth, infrastructure enhancement, and public service improvements.

Growth will also be driven by the government's plan to expand Turkiye's railway network from 13,919km in 2024 to 17,500km by 2028. The Turkish government is intensifying its efforts to cut energy imports and enhance energy security, by setting ambitious targets for natural gas output



The Construction in Turkiye report provides detailed market analysis, information, and insights into the Turkish construction industry, including:

The Turkish construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Turkish construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Turkiye. It provides:

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Turkiye, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



