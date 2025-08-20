Construction Market Growth Forecasts Report 2025-2029: Residential Construction Faces Headwinds in 2025 Amidst High Interest Rates and Cost Pressures

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Regions and Countries, 2025-2029 (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2029.



The global construction market is facing a complex and multifaceted environment as it moves into Q3 2025, marked by ongoing geopolitical tensions, rising material costs, and shifting trade and economic policies across major regions.

Despite a slower-than-expected recovery, industry output in 2024 was elevated by significant growth in the US market, as well as substantial government stimulus packages aimed at boosting energy and utilities construction and infrastructure.

Overall, real global construction output recorded 3.1% in 2024, however, the outlook for 2025 is likely to remain more muted, with the global construction market expected to register real terms growth of 2.3%. Throughout the year residential construction is expected to remain a drag on the industry, as the largest sector by size continues to struggle with elevated interest rates, limited housing demand, and rising costs for contractors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Global Outlook



2 Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates



3 Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates



4 Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates



5 Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe & Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates



6 Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates



7 Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates



8 Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates



9 Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates



10 Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates



11 Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates

