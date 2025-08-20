Electric Kick Scooter Market Trends and Investment Opportunities, Worldwide, 2025-2034

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric kick scooter market is experiencing significant growth, expanding from $3.33 billion in 2024 to an anticipated $3.73 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 12.3%. This increase is attributed to last-mile transportation solutions, urbanization, consumer demand for tech-enabled mobility, environmental sustainability, and supportive government policies. By 2029, the market is projected to reach $6.13 billion, growing at a 13.2% CAGR, driven by advancements in design, evolving infrastructure, and integration with public transport.

Technological innovations in the sector are spearheading this growth. Leading companies are investing in smart technologies and enhanced battery solutions. Notably, NIU Technologies introduced two ultra-light carbon fiber scooters, the KQi Air X and the KQi Air, exemplifying industry-leading innovation with lightweight designs and efficient performance.

However, current trade tensions and increased tariffs are affecting market dynamics. U.S. tariffs are impacting prices and revenues in the urban mobility segment, creating a ripple effect due to reciprocal measures and global economic constraints. Despite this, the rising popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing fuel prices are additional factors fuelling market expansion. According to the International Energy Agency, EV sales are expected to surge by 35%, reaching 14 million in 2023, contributing to reduced oil demand.

The push for sustainability and cost-effective urban transport is prompting consumers to opt for electric kick scooters as gasoline prices climb. The Bureau of Transportation Statistics noted significant increases in fuel prices, encouraging consumers to seek alternative transportation modes.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape. For example, Formula E and Zinc Sports launched the Zinc Formula E GZ1 Series Electric Scooter, offering innovative features for urban commuting. Additionally, TIER's acquisition of Spin expands its reach into North America, solidifying its status as a leader in the micro-mobility sector.

The electric kick scooter market report provides comprehensive insights into industry trends, competition, opportunities, and market size, helping stakeholders navigate this evolving landscape. Key players in the market include Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, and NIU Technologies, among others.

Regionally, Europe held the largest market share in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to lead growth in the forecast period. The market encompasses sales of electric scooters, mopeds, and related services, emphasizing factory-gate values and focusing on revenues generated within specific geographies. The report covers major markets, including Australia, China, India, the USA, and the UK, offering a global perspective on the electric kick scooter industry's growth trajectory.

Why Invest in This Report:

Get an unparalleled global outlook with exhaustive coverage of 15 geographies.

Evaluate the effects of macro factors like geopolitical tensions, regulatory shifts, and supply chain realignments.

Develop informed regional and country-specific strategies using accurate local data and analyses.

Identify key growth segments worth investing in for maximum return.

Leverage forecast data to outpace competitors by understanding the market's drivers and transformative trends.

Gain insights into customer behaviors from current market share data.

Utilize the report for both internal and external presentations, equipped with reliable, high-quality data.

Receive regular updates and comprehensive data sets in Excel for easy data interpretation.

Report Overview

This report comprehensively explores the electric kick scooter market, including its relationship to global economic, demographic, and technological changes. Addressing technological disruptions and evolving consumer preferences, the report provides essential insights for navigating and exploiting market opportunities.

The report examines market characteristics, segmentation, and regional and country-specific analyses.

Insights into market size in billion-dollar metrics, historical growth, and projections for future market development.

Analyses encompass technological advances and macro-economic factors impacting market forecasts.

Market segmentations delineate components into specific sub-markets for targeted analysis.

Detailed geographical breakdowns highlight market size and growth comparisons by region and country.

Competitive landscape analysis covers market shares, leading companies, and notable financial transactions.

Emerging crisis recovery strategies and growth opportunities are thoroughly analyzed.

Market Scope:

Markets Covered: Foldable Kick Scooters, Off-Road Kick Scooters, All-Terrain Kick Scooters, and more.

Battery Types: Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and others.

Voltage Levels: Under 25V, 25V to 50V, Over 50V.

Applications: Personal, Rental.

End Users: Kids, Adults.

Key Companies Featured: Featured are Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, YADEA Technology, Xiaomi Corporation, Segway Inc., and others.

Geographical Coverage: Markets span Australia, Brazil, China, Western Europe, North America, Africa, and beyond.

Data & Delivery: Data includes comparative market ratios, GDP relations, per capita expenditures, and is delivered in PDF, Word, and Excel dashboard formats.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary Electric Kick Scooter Market Characteristics Electric Kick Scooter Market Trends And Strategies Electric Kick Scooter Market - Macro Economic Scenario Global Electric Kick Scooter Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Electric Kick Scooter Market Segmentation Segmentation By Type

Segmentation By Battery Type

Segmentation By Voltage

Segmentation By Application

Segmentation By End User Electric Kick Scooter Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Electric Kick Scooter Market China Electric Kick Scooter Market India Electric Kick Scooter Market Japan Electric Kick Scooter Market Australia Electric Kick Scooter Market Indonesia Electric Kick Scooter Market South Korea Electric Kick Scooter Market Western Europe Electric Kick Scooter Market UK Electric Kick Scooter Market Germany Electric Kick Scooter Market France Electric Kick Scooter Market Italy Electric Kick Scooter Market Spain Electric Kick Scooter Market Eastern Europe Electric Kick Scooter Market Russia Electric Kick Scooter Market North America Electric Kick Scooter Market USA Electric Kick Scooter Market Canada Electric Kick Scooter Market South America Electric Kick Scooter Market Brazil Electric Kick Scooter Market Middle East Electric Kick Scooter Market Africa Electric Kick Scooter Market Electric Kick Scooter Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Electric Kick Scooter Market Other Major And Innovative Companies Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Competitive Benchmarking And Dashboard Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Electric Kick Scooter Market Recent Developments In The Electric Kick Scooter Market Electric Kick Scooter Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies Appendix

Companies Featured

Accell Group

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Rad Power Bikes

Govecs AG

Xiaomi Corporation

Segway Inc.

Razor USA LLC

Swagtron

Blix Electric Bikes

Dualtron

iconBIT Ltd.

Gyroor

E-TWOW Scooters

Globber Scooters

Hiboy

NIU Technologies

Inokim Inc.

Apollo Scooters Co.

GOTRAX

Levy Electric Scooters

Kaabo

EMOVE

Evercross

Evolv Rides

Fiido

Fluid Freeride

Gpad

Zhejiang Okai Vehicle Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vkko2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.