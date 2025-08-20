Iraq Construction Market Size, Trends, Forecasts, and Market Analysis to 2029 | Iraqi Construction Industry Forecasted to Grow by 5.2% in 2025

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Iraq is forecast to grow by 5.2% in real terms in 2025, supported by public and private sector investments in transportation, renewable energy, and focusing on to boost tourism sector.

The government's aim to attract IQD9.1 trillion ($7 billion) to stimulate economic growth in 2025 which is expected to drive investments for the development of construction projects in the country. Earlier in August 2023, Iraq established the Iraq Development Fund to streamline investment processes for both local and foreign businesses, particularly in key sectors such as tourism, healthcare, the environment, public transportation, and smart farming. In February 2025, a delegation of 30 French companies visited Iraq to discuss opportunities for investing up to IQD5.2 trillion ($4 billion) in new projects across these priority areas. In the same month, the Iraq Development Fund has launched the Hadara (Civilization) project to collaborate with Iraqi and foreign investors in developing tourist resorts at prominent archaeological sites. The project is expected to attract up to IQD1.3 trillion ($1 billion) in tourism investments in 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Iraqi construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.8% during 2026-29, supported by investments in energy, water infrastructure, and government's aims to boost its oil production capacity to over 6 million barrels per day by 2029 compared to approximately 4.5 million barrels per day as of 2024. The Ministry of Oil is also working with the Ministry of Electricity to develop 12GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 to meet rising electricity demand. In line with this objective, in February 2025, UK-based financial institution Standard Chartered has provided a IQD123.5 billion ($95 million) loan to help Iraq strengthen its power infrastructure.



