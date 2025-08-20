The Truck Market in Vietnam 2025-2029 | Electric HD Trucks and Urbanization Fuel Vietnam's Truck Market Expansion at 9.5% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Truck Market in Vietnam 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The truck market in Vietnam is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2024 to 2029, with an impressive CAGR of 9.5%. This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the current market environment, emerging trends, key growth drivers, and potential challenges, as well as an extensive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 major players.

Key factors propelling market growth include the rapid industrialization and urbanization of Vietnam's economy, the increasing use of lighter materials in truck manufacturing, and the growing prominence of electric heavy-duty (HD) trucks. The rise of alternative fuel trucks is identified as a critical driver for growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, the adoption of autonomous technologies in electric trucks and the positive outlook of truck platooning are expected to bolster market demand significantly.

This study leverages both primary and secondary information, including vital inputs from industry participants, to present comprehensive market size data, segmented regional analyses, a vendor landscape, and insights into key companies. Historical and predictive data are meticulously detailed.

The truck market in Vietnam is segmented as follows:

By Vehicle Category Less than 10T More than 10T

By Type Domestic Imported

By Product Type Manual Automatic



The truck market analysis covers:

Market sizing and forecasts

Industry analysis and insights

The report's robust vendor analysis is designed to boost clients' market positioning, offering detailed evaluations of leading companies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AB Volvo

Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

Daimler Truck AG

Ford Motor Co.

General Motors Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Kamaz Export

KIA CORP.

Mazda Motor Corp.

Mitsubishi Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Scania AB

Stellantis N.V.

Tata Motors Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofis3x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.