Automated Border Control eGates Industry Report 2025: Biometric Systems and AI Lead Airport Security Revolution

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Border Control eGates, 2025: A Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air travel industry is experiencing a post-pandemic rebound. As passenger numbers rise and airports undergo expansion or new construction, the demand for advanced and efficient security solutions is growing rapidly. To ensure safety and smooth operations, airports must quickly and accurately screen passengers and their luggage without compromising security. Biometric systems and artificial intelligence have an increasingly important role in airport security processes.



Automated border control (ABC) systems, also known as eGates, are self-service checkpoints that use information stored in the chip of biometric passports, along with a photo or fingerprint captured at the gate, to verify a traveler's identity.

These systems enable automated passage through border control by confirming the authenticity of an electronic machine-readable travel document (e-MRTD) or passport, verifying the traveler as the legitimate document holder, checking border databases, and automatically assessing whether entry is permitted.



Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Open-Source Intelligence Solutions

Companies to Action Amadeus Collins Aerospace Cubox DERMALOG dormakaba Easier IDEMIA Innovative Travel Solutions NEC Secunet SITA Thales

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1l9lb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.