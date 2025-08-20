Managed Detection and Response Industry Report 2025: Organizations Turn to MDR for 24/7 Security, Driven by High Internal SOC Costs

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Detection and Response, 2025: A Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global managed detection and response (MDR) market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the sophistication of cyber threats, the scarcity of cybersecurity professionals, and the high costs of building internal security operations centers.

Organizations increasingly adopt MDR to gain 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response while focusing internal resources on core business priorities. AI and ML are integral to MDR, enhancing detection and response speed and accuracy, while agentic AI capabilities are emerging to complement analysts rather than replace them.



Geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored attacks continue to intensify global cyber threats, prompting organizations to seek advanced security services. MDR adoption spans all industries, with higher uptake in those with complex environments, and is widespread across company sizes. While North America and Europe lead in revenue, adoption is growing in Latin America and Asia-Pacific alongside regulatory advancements and digital transformation.



The competitive MDR landscape is characterized by providers investing in proactive security, AI-powered automation, third-party integrations, and adjacent services to strengthen their offerings. Providers increasingly integrate identity detection, behavioral analytics, and continuous exposure management to enhance prevention capabilities. As cyber threats evolve in sophistication and frequency, MDR will remain essential for organizations seeking holistic protection, resilience, and peace of mind in an increasingly complex security environment.



The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar, considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



Companies to Action

Arctic Wolf

Armor Defense

Barracuda

Check Point Software

CrowdStrike

DeepSeas

eSentire

Expel

LevelBlue

Microsoft

NSFOCUS

Palo Alto Networks

Rapid7

Sangfor

SecureSky

SentinelOne

Sophos

Telefonica Tech

Trustwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62zg1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.