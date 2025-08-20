Managed Detection and Response Industry Report 2025: Organizations Turn to MDR for 24/7 Security, Driven by High Internal SOC Costs

The global MDR market is expanding due to escalating cyber threats and a shortage of cybersecurity talent. Key opportunities lie in providing 24/7 monitoring, leveraging AI/ML for enhanced detection, and offering comprehensive security solutions. Growth is prominent across sectors, with rising adoption in Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Detection and Response, 2025: A Frost Radar Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global managed detection and response (MDR) market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the sophistication of cyber threats, the scarcity of cybersecurity professionals, and the high costs of building internal security operations centers.

Organizations increasingly adopt MDR to gain 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, and incident response while focusing internal resources on core business priorities. AI and ML are integral to MDR, enhancing detection and response speed and accuracy, while agentic AI capabilities are emerging to complement analysts rather than replace them.

Geopolitical tensions and state-sponsored attacks continue to intensify global cyber threats, prompting organizations to seek advanced security services. MDR adoption spans all industries, with higher uptake in those with complex environments, and is widespread across company sizes. While North America and Europe lead in revenue, adoption is growing in Latin America and Asia-Pacific alongside regulatory advancements and digital transformation.

The competitive MDR landscape is characterized by providers investing in proactive security, AI-powered automation, third-party integrations, and adjacent services to strengthen their offerings. Providers increasingly integrate identity detection, behavioral analytics, and continuous exposure management to enhance prevention capabilities. As cyber threats evolve in sophistication and frequency, MDR will remain essential for organizations seeking holistic protection, resilience, and peace of mind in an increasingly complex security environment.

The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar, considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.

Companies to Action

  • Arctic Wolf
  • Armor Defense
  • Barracuda
  • Check Point Software
  • CrowdStrike
  • DeepSeas
  • eSentire
  • Expel
  • LevelBlue
  • Microsoft
  • NSFOCUS
  • Palo Alto Networks
  • Rapid7
  • Sangfor
  • SecureSky
  • SentinelOne
  • Sophos
  • Telefonica Tech
  • Trustwave

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62zg1n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Cyber Threat
                            
                            
                                Exposure Management
                            
                            
                                Incident Response
                            
                            
                                Managed Detection
                            
                            
                                Managed Detection and Response
                            
                            
                                Proactive Security
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading