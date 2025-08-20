Shared Mobility Industry Forecast to Exceed $500 Billion by 2030 - Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Trend Analysis, and Competitive Profiling

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The shared mobility market is projected to expand from USD 204.106 billion in 2025 to USD 503.161 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 19.78%. This growth is fueled by increased internet and mobile app usage, alongside the convenience, affordability, and zero maintenance costs offered by shared services for scooters, motorcycles, cars, and more.

Escalating fuel prices, traffic congestion, limited parking, and environmental concerns are pushing consumers towards shared mobility as a viable alternative to traditional vehicle ownership. Additionally, increased business and leisure travel globally is expected to further boost this market.

Market Drivers

Rising fuel and maintenance costs, alongside traffic congestion and parking shortages, are key deterrents to vehicle ownership, promoting shared mobility as a solution. The widespread adoption of smartphones and technologies like GPS and app platforms accelerates this trend, with companies such as Ola, Uber, and Sixt leading the charge. Government initiatives promoting eco-friendly transportation, including electric vehicle integration, are also instrumental in market growth.

Strategic Investments and Partnerships

Industry players are leveraging strategic investments and partnerships to meet consumer demand. In February 2022, Yamaha Motor's Moto Business Services India (MBSI) invested in Royal Brothers, marking its entry into India's two-wheeler market. In March 2022, MBSI collaborated with Malbork Technologies to explore the four-wheeler electric vehicle market, aiming to leverage its strategic expertise in a 1.4 billion-strong consumer base. Similarly, Dubai-based Swvl acquired UK-based Zeelo in April 2022, expanding its reach to 21 countries and enhancing its sustainable transport solutions.

Emerging Players and Technological Advancements

New market entrants are driving growth through innovative strategies. The rapid incorporation of electric vehicles, prized for their eco-friendly attributes, into the shared mobility space is pivotal. Companies are integrating advanced technologies to enhance service delivery, pushing the market forward.

Government Initiatives

Initiatives supporting clean transportation, such as electric taxi pilot projects, underscore governmental commitment to sustainable mobility. These efforts align with broader goals like reducing carbon emissions, bolstering market expansion during the forecast period.

In conclusion, the shared mobility market is set for continued growth, driven by demand for cost-effective, flexible, and eco-friendly transportation solutions, strategic industry actions, and supportive government policies. Key players' emphasis on innovation, partnerships, and sustainable practices will likely shape the market's future.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain insights into major and emerging regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, consumer preferences, and industry verticals.

Gain insights into major and emerging regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, consumer preferences, and industry verticals. Competitive Landscape: Understand strategic maneuvers by global industry leaders to inform market penetration strategies.

Understand strategic maneuvers by global industry leaders to inform market penetration strategies. Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore dynamic factors and trends shaping future market developments.

Explore dynamic factors and trends shaping future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Use insights for strategic decisions, uncovering new business streams and revenues.

Use insights for strategic decisions, uncovering new business streams and revenues. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Market Segments:

By Business Model: Ride-hailing, Ride-sharing

Ride-hailing, Ride-sharing By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Cars, Others

Two Wheelers, Cars, Others By Geography: North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Others), Middle East & Africa (Israel, Saudi Arabia, Others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Others)

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $204.11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $503.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. SHARED MOBILITY MARKET BY BUSINESS MODEL

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Ride-hailing

5.3. Ride-sharing



6. SHARED MOBILITY MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Two Wheelers

6.3. Cars

6.4. Others



7. SHARED MOBILITY MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.3. South America

7.4. Europe

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.6. Asia-Pacific



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Uber

Lyft

DiDi Chuxing

Grab

BlaBlaCar

Car2go

Hellobike

Ola

Zipcar

Rapido

