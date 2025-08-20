UAE Pet Food Market Report 2025-2033 | Competitive Dynamics in the UAE Pet Food Market: Local and International Players

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Pet Food Market Report by Pet Food Type 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE pet food market size reached USD 107.3 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach USD 171.0 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04% during 2025-2033.

The market is experiencing steady growth driven by the increasing trend of pet ownership, the rising demand for premium and specialized pet food products, the growing awareness of pet health, the expansion of pet specialty stores, supermarkets, and online retail platforms, and rapid innovation in pet food formulations.







UAE Pet Food Market Analysis:

Market Growth and Size: The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing pet population and rising awareness regarding pet health and nutrition.

The market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing pet population and rising awareness regarding pet health and nutrition. Major Market Drivers: Key drivers include the rise in pet ownership, the humanization of pets, and a growing emphasis on pet health.

Key drivers include the rise in pet ownership, the humanization of pets, and a growing emphasis on pet health. Technological Advancements: Technological advancements, such as innovative formulations, improved manufacturing processes, and sophisticated packaging solutions, are playing a crucial role in shaping the pet food market.

Technological advancements, such as innovative formulations, improved manufacturing processes, and sophisticated packaging solutions, are playing a crucial role in shaping the pet food market. Industry Applications: The product finds applications across various segments, including dry food, wet food, treats, and specialized dietary formulations. The industry is witnessing a shift towards functional pet foods that address specific health concerns, reflecting the increasing awareness of pet owners about the nutritional needs of their animals.

The product finds applications across various segments, including dry food, wet food, treats, and specialized dietary formulations. The industry is witnessing a shift towards functional pet foods that address specific health concerns, reflecting the increasing awareness of pet owners about the nutritional needs of their animals. Key Market Trends: Key trends include the growing popularity of organic and natural pet food, the introduction of gourmet and customized pet diets, and a rising preference for online platforms for pet food purchases. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and ethically sourced ingredients gaining traction.

Key trends include the growing popularity of organic and natural pet food, the introduction of gourmet and customized pet diets, and a rising preference for online platforms for pet food purchases. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability, with eco-friendly packaging and ethically sourced ingredients gaining traction. Geographical Trends : Geographically, the market is expanding across urban and suburban areas, with major cities witnessing a higher concentration of pet owners. The market penetration is notable in regions where pet ownership is more prevalent, reflecting varying consumer preferences and economic factors.

: Geographically, the market is expanding across urban and suburban areas, with major cities witnessing a higher concentration of pet owners. The market penetration is notable in regions where pet ownership is more prevalent, reflecting varying consumer preferences and economic factors. Competitive Landscape : The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of both local and international players, offering a diverse range of pet food products. Major companies are investing in research and development to stay abreast of evolving consumer demands, while strategic partnerships and acquisitions contribute to market consolidation.

: The competitive landscape is characterized by the presence of both local and international players, offering a diverse range of pet food products. Major companies are investing in research and development to stay abreast of evolving consumer demands, while strategic partnerships and acquisitions contribute to market consolidation. Challenges and Opportunities : Challenges include regulatory considerations, especially regarding ingredient sourcing and labeling standards. Opportunities lie in addressing the growing demand for specialized and functional pet foods, tapping into the online retail boom, and expanding product portfolios to cater to diverse pet dietary requirements.

: Challenges include regulatory considerations, especially regarding ingredient sourcing and labeling standards. Opportunities lie in addressing the growing demand for specialized and functional pet foods, tapping into the online retail boom, and expanding product portfolios to cater to diverse pet dietary requirements. Future Outlook: The future outlook for the market remains optimistic, with sustained growth expected. Continued urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a deepening understanding of pet nutrition are anticipated to fuel further market expansion. As technology continues to play a pivotal role, the industry is poised for ongoing innovation and adaptation to meet the evolving needs of pet owners in the region.

UAE Pet Food Market Drivers/Constraints:

In the UAE, pets are now allowed to enter different spaces such as restaurants, hotels, and parks with their owners. Moreover, various hotels, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, welcome pets with assorted treats and accessories and offer special canine menus and services.

Premiumised pet food products, such as added ingredients, gluten-free, multigrain, protein-specific, grain-free, etc., introduced by the manufacturers are gaining traction in the region as they provide better quality food, novel proteins, and the right balance of nutrients.

Nowadays, pet owners are looking for less refined or processed products with natural preservatives and minimal fillers. The arrival of organic pet food which includes no pesticides, artificial preservatives, flavors, or genetically modified organisms and supports digestion with natural prebiotics is further creating a positive outlook for the pet food market.

The market is highly competitive and manufacturers face a challenge from pet owners who often hold them responsible in case their pets suffer from any kind of health issues.

The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the UAE pet food market report, along with forecasts at the country level from 2025-2033. The report has categorized the market based on pet food type, product type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the UAE pet food market and provides the profiles of the key players.



This report provides a deep insight into the UAE pet food market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and value chain analysis.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 118 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $107.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $171 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 GCC Pet Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Pet Food Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 UAE Pet Food Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Pet Food Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.6 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

6.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Research and Development

6.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.4 Manufacturing

6.10.5 Marketing

6.10.6 Distribution

6.10.7 End-Use

6.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

6.12 Price Analysis

6.12.1 Key Price Indicators

6.12.2 Price Structure

6.13 Key Success and Risk Factors

7 Market Breakup by Pet Food Type

7.1 Dog Food

7.2 Cat Food

7.3 Others

8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Dry Food

8.2 Wet and Canned Food

8.3 Snacks and Treats

9 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type

9.1 Animal Derivatives

9.2 Plant Derivatives

9.3 Cereal Derivatives

9.4 Others

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.3 Online Stores

10.4 Others

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

12 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13 Project Details and Requirements

13.1 Land Requirements

13.2 Construction Requirements

13.3 Machinery Requirements

13.4 Raw Material Requirements

13.5 Packaging Requirements

13.6 Transportation Requirements

13.7 Utility Requirements

13.8 Manpower Requirements



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxz9uu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment