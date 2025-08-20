Metal Organic Frameworks Market worth $1.70 billion by 2030 at 22.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Metal Organic Frameworks Market size is estimated at USD 0.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of metal organic frameworks is driven by several factors. Rising demand for efficient gas storage solutions and increasing shift towards clean energy is driving the adoption of metal organic frameworks in several industries. Metal organic frameworks find its uses in gas adsorption, gas separation, sensing & detection, catalysis, and water harvesting applications due to its unique properties such as high porosity, larger surface area, structural diversity, and tunable pore size. Emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning for identifying and selecting perfect metal organic frameworks for various applications is likely to boost the demand for metal organic frameworks market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=67821376

Browse in-depth TOC on “Metal Organic Frameworks Market”

197 - Market Data Tables

51 – Figures

216 - Pages

List of Key Players in Metal Organic Frameworks Market:

Nanorh (US),Framergy, Inc. (US), NovoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM (Canada), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Metal Organic Frameworks Market:

Drivers: Growing demand for metal organic frameworks to curb down carbon emissions Restraint: High cost of metal organic frameworks. Opportunity: Growing investments in green hydrogen projects to boost the market. Challenge: Toxicity concerns in metal organic frameworks.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=67821376

Key Findings of the Study:

Zinc-based type segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR in metal organic frameworks market during the forecasted period. Microwave-assisted synthesis method is expected to have third largest share during forecasting period in terms of value. Catalysis application is expected to have third largest share during forecasting period, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. North America region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Based on type, Zinc-based segment is expected to have the second largest share of the metal organic frameworks market in 2023 by value. Zinc-based metal organic frameworks are majorly used in biomedical applications including drug delivery due to their versatility, lower toxicity, and being easily biodegradable. Key factors driving their use for gas adsorption and gas storage applications is due to their improved storage and control over reaction ability between gas molecules and components. Additionally, copper-based metal organic frameworks hold the largest share in the metal organic frameworks market due to their growing demand for gas adsorption, gas storage, catalysis, and sensing & detection applications.

Based on synthesis method, Mechanochemical segment is expected to have the second largest share of the metal organic frameworks market in 2023 by value. The mechanochemical synthesis method is widely used for the preparation of metal organic frameworks due to its shorter reaction time, cost effectiveness and environmentally friendly synthesis. It offers several advantages, including higher yields, product purity, and availability of reactants and products that are difficult to encounter in conventional solution-based synthesis. Metal organic frameworks prepared by mechanosynthesis are used for gas separation and carbon capture applications.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=67821376

Based on application, the metal organic frameworks market has been segmented into gas and liquid adsorption/separation, water harvesting, gas storage, sensing & detection, catalysis, and other applications. Metal organic frameworks is widely used for gas and liquid adsorption/separation application due to its larger surface area, highly porous structure, and high selectivity. Gas and liquid adsorption/separation holds the second largest share of the metal organic frameworks market in 2023 by value.

Based on Region, North America was the third largest market for the metal organic frameworks in 2023, with US being the largest market in the region. The North American metal organic frameworks market is experiencing significant growth and presents various opportunities for industry players. This growth is fuelled by the increasing demand for efficient gas storage solutions. Strong research and development initiatives and growing focus towards clean energy solutions is driving the demand for metal organic frameworks in this region.

Browse Adjacent Markets Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports

Related Reports: