Nanomaterials Market Worth $60+ Billion by 2030: Analysis of Competitive Strategies, Emerging Trends and Business Opportunities Worldwide

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nanomaterials Market is set to expand significantly, projecting growth from USD 25.932 billion in 2025 to USD 60.237 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.36%. This comprehensive analysis offers industry experts crucial insights to navigate this dynamic sector. This study delves into market trends, technological advances, and competitive strategies with detailed segmentation by type, industry verticals, and geography. Designed to aid strategic decision-making, it provides stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory insights, and competitive intelligence to leverage opportunities in this burgeoning market.

Study Overview

The study thoroughly examines the global nanomaterials market, segmented by types such as Nanoscale Thin Films, Solid Nanoparticles, Nanostructured Monolithic, Nanocomposites, and Nanotubes. It also categorizes industry verticals, including Packaging, Energy, Construction, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare, and regions, covering North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. In-depth analyses include Porter's Five Forces, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, all accompanied by strategic recommendations and regulatory insights. The study identifies key drivers, such as increasing demand in consumer electronics and healthcare, while acknowledging challenges like regulatory complexities and high capital costs.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

The competitive intelligence section highlights key players and their strategies to bolster market presence. For example, BASF SE has invested over €2 billion into R&D, focusing on developing advanced nanocomposite materials for energy storage in the renewable energy sector, reinforcing its leadership in innovation. Similarly, American Elements has expanded through strategic partnerships, supplying high-purity nanotubes for healthcare applications in targeted drug delivery systems. Also, the study offers market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a vendor matrix categorizing players into leader, follower, challenger, and niche quadrants, presenting a comprehensive competitive landscape.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Acquire detailed market insights targeting both major and emerging geographical regions, emphasizing customer segments, government policies, socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and sub-segments.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions worldwide

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Featured:

BASF SE

Arkema

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Ahlstrom

Cabot Corporation

Nanocyl SA

Quantum Sphere Inc.

Resonac Holding Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $60.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/es9krj

