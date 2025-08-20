Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicaments, Containing Penicillins - International Trade in Q2-2025: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a thorough analysis of international trade trends, focusing on specific products and catering to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) aiming to establish or expand their export strategies. This service provides a comprehensive suite of tools and data to facilitate the analysis of crucial international trade statistics, with IT tools tailored for various stages of the export process.

Offering a quarterly evaluation of trade flows, the study aids in tracking the real-time evolution of imports in significant markets across different industries, sectors, and products. The report enables companies to conduct an initial evaluation of their market performance and investigate the causes behind any deviations from expected outcomes.

A standout feature of this report is its capability to monitor a company's foreign market performance compared to key competitors, offering valuable benchmarks. Notably, the report documents and presents quarterly trends of both total imports and imports by significant competitors or partner countries as follows:

Quarterly trend in import values

A detailed table showing import levels, quarterly growth rate, year-over-year growth rate, cumulative growth rate, and moving average growth rate

The information in this report is derived from a proprietary database developed from the United Nations (UN), Eurostat, and US Census Bureau databases, utilizing a mirror flow technique to ensure accuracy by averaging both import declarations from markets and export declarations from exporting countries.

The quarterly data featured in this report is refined through advanced data mining techniques including:

Management of missing statements

Management of missing measures;

Outlier management

Nowcasting

Seasonal adjustment procedures

This expertly curated data and analysis platform is indispensable for SMEs seeking to optimize their trading strategies and gain accurate insights into their global market performance. By leveraging these insights, businesses can strategically plan to achieve sustainability and growth in international market engagements.

Key Topics Covered



Product Description



Overall trends in global imports up to Q2 2025

Global imports analysis, by major competitors

Trends in imports in the 30 major global markets by major competitors

Appendix



