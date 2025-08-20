Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medicaments Containing Insulin - International Trade in Q2 2025: Top Markets' Performance by Major Competitors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study delivers a comprehensive analysis of global market trends at a product-specific level, aimed at empowering Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to initiate and expand their export sales. This advanced service provides a platform for evaluating key international trade statistics, complemented by IT tools tailored for various stages of the export process.

The study includes a quarterly review of international trade flows, providing real-time tracking of import dynamics in major global markets for specific industries, sectors, or products. This intelligence enables businesses to conduct an initial performance assessment in the markets they are engaged with, and to investigate the causes of any variations from anticipated results.

A distinctive characteristic of this report is its ability to facilitate monitoring of a company's performance in foreign markets, leveraging the performance metrics of key competitors as benchmarks. Specifically, quarterly trends of total imports and imports from leading competitors (partner countries) are methodically documented and presented in a standardized format that includes:

Quarterly trend in import values

A detailed table showcasing import levels, quarterly growth rates, year-over-year growth rates, cumulative growth rates, and moving average growth rates

The data in this report derives from a proprietary database integrating information from the UN Monthly Comtrade, Eurostat's Comext, and the U.S. Census Bureau's USA Trade databases. The quarterly data is acquired through a mirror flow technique, which averages import declarations from the receiving market with export declarations from the exporting countries when accessible.

The quarterly data presented is the outcome of advanced data mining processes, including:

Management of missing statements

Management of missing measures

Management of outliers

Nowcasting

Seasonal adjustment procedure

This report is an invaluable tool for SMEs looking to optimize their strategies in international markets by offering insights into competitor performance and market dynamics, ultimately enhancing export potential and profitability.

Overall trends in global imports up to Q2 2025

Global imports analysis, by major competitors

Trends in imports in the 30 major global markets by major competitors

