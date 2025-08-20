Customer Data Platform (CDP) Case Studies and Market Forecast to 2030 Featuring Orange, Tealium, Teradata, Swedbank, Allergan, Segment, Twilio, Snowflake & More

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Data Platform Market by Offering (Campaign, Analytics, Composable, Real-Time CDP), Data Type (First-Party Data, Zero-Party Data), Application (Propensity Modeling, Predictive Analytics, Audience Segmentation) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The customer data platform (CDP) market is projected to grow significantly from USD 9.72 billion in 2025 to USD 37.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.7%. This expansion is fueled by the increasing demand for unified customer profiles, the adoption of omnichannel marketing strategies, and the growing need for personalized customer experiences. However, challenges such as data privacy regulations, integration issues, and high implementation costs pose as restraints.

This report offers insights into major CDP vendors, including Oracle, SAP, Adobe, Salesforce, Microsoft, and others, highlighting their strategies, new product launches, contracts, and more. Additionally, the study emphasizes market drivers like seamless customer experiences through CDP integration, and opportunities such as AI-powered CDPs promoting hyper-personalization.

Profile Unification & Identity Resolution to Dominate the Market

During the forecast period, the profile unification & identity resolution segment is expected to capture the largest market share. The necessity for companies to integrate data from diverse sources into a cohesive customer profile drives this demand. Effective identity resolution, which links various identifiers to individuals, is essential for creating personalized encounters and enhancing customer engagement. The quest for improved retention and satisfaction prompts organizations to invest in these capabilities, underscoring the segment's market prominence.

Travel & Hospitality Vertical Pioneering Growth

The travel & hospitality industry is expected to showcase the fastest growth rate. This sector's focus on personalized services and digital interactions is driving CDP investments. By unifying data from multiple sources, companies can glean real-time insights, optimize service offerings, and enhance loyalty programs, particularly in a post-pandemic landscape prioritizing customer trust and engagement.

North America's Market Leadership and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth

North America currently leads the CDP market, bolstered by widespread digital acceptance and the presence of key vendors. Enterprises in this region leverage data-driven strategies to unify data and enhance personalization, while adhering to rigorous privacy standards. Conversely, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to its swift digital transformation, growing internet usage, and the emphasis on customer experience enhancement, particularly in countries like China and India.

Research Framework

The report categorizes the CDP market by offerings, deployment modes, data types, channels, applications, verticals, and regions. It identifies key growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the market.

Strategic Benefits of the Report

This analysis equips market leaders and new entrants with critical insights to guide business strategies. It also details market trends, innovative products, geographic dynamics, investment opportunities, and competitive assessments to enhance stakeholder understanding of the CDP landscape.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 407 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Market Dynamics

Drivers Seamless Customer Experiences Through Omnichannel CDP Integration Third-Party Cookie Deprecation is Accelerating the Shift Toward First-Party Data Via CDPs Integration with Journey Orchestration Tools Making CDPs Vital for Intent-based Engagement

Challenges Vendor Lock-In and Interoperability Undermining Adaptability in CDP Adoption Scaling Data Hygiene Across Millions of Profiles to be Persistent Operational Challenge Accurately Resolving Identities Across Devices and Sessions Remains Technically Complex

Opportunities Empowering Customization and Agility with Composable CDPs SaaS Integrations Increasing Demand for CDPs with Strong Native Connectors AI-Powered CDPs Can Drive Hyper-Personalization



Case Studies

Telecom & IT: Orange partnered with Tealium to adopt a data-driven approach toward customer insight and engagement

BFSI: Teradata Vantage Platform unified and simplified analytics ecosystem of Swedbank to understand consumer behavior

Healthcare: Allergan PLC relaunched its personalized customer loyalty program, Alle, by partnering with Segment, Twilio, and Snowflake

Company Profiles

Oracle

SAP

Adobe

Salesforce

Twilio

Microsoft

SAS Institute

Teradata

Cloudera

Dun & Bradstreet

Leadspace

Upland Software

Calibermind

Tealium

Acquia

Blueconic

Lytics

Zeta Global

Amperity

Celebrus Technologies

Insider

Mparticle

Optimove

Totango

Listrak

Simon Data

Ometria

Treasure Data

Salesmanago

Uniphore

Zeotap

Planhat

Blueshift

Quantexa

Hightouch

Bloomreach

Redpoint Global

Webengage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8y48u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment