Fina Labs Launches Fina Money – A Modular Finance Tracker That Lets People Manage Money Their Way

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new fintech startup Fina Labs, based in Seattle, has launched Fina Money, positioning it as the most flexible finance tracker available. Powered by AI, it allows users to manage finances securely and gain useful insights quickly.





Background of the Launch

For years, the market has been crowded with personal finance management apps, yet thousands of users still flood support channels with feature requests—even for the most popular ones. Fina Money is taking a radically different approach — giving users complete control from day one.

Dubbed the “Lego blocks of finance tracking,” Fina allows individuals and businesses to assemble their ideal money management system piece by piece. Every feature, view, and automation can be customized, empowering users to build precisely what they need without waiting for app developers to catch up.

From North America to Global

Fina Money launched to support users in North America by connecting thousands of financial institutions through the “Open Banking” protocol. It remains free for users worldwide, offering full software access at no cost.

Early adopters report that this flexibility has already transformed the way they track budgets, investments, side hustles, and even complex multi-currency accounts. . People can design their own dashboards exactly how they want them—in minutes. They no longer need to compromise.

Mission of Fina Money

The platform’s AI-powered categorization engine, combined with its modular interface, ensures that tracking financial health is as fast as it is adaptable. This unique combination has drawn strong recognition from tech-savvy consumers, entrepreneurs, and small business owners frustrated by the limitations of one-size-fits-all tools.

Founder Shawn Cao outlined the mission behind Fina Money:

“Consumers want personalized control over their financial data. The market has been stalled for too long. Fina is proving that flexibility isn’t just a nice-to-have — it’s the future.”

He added: “Fina Money aims to empower individuals and businesses to take control of their finances, truly in their own way.”

With rapid growth and overwhelmingly positive reception, Fina Money is poised to redefine the personal finance tracking landscape.

