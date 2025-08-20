Opportunities in the $7+ Billion HVAC Insulation Market by Product Type, Material Type, End-use Industry and Region - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HVAC Insulation Market by Product Type (Pipes, Ducts), Material Type (Mineral Wool (Glass Wool, Stone Wool), Plastic Foam (Phenolic, Elastomeric Foam)), End-use Industry (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global HVAC insulation market is forecasted to grow from USD 7.06 billion in 2025 to USD 9.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is primarily driven by infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and the accelerating pace of emerging economies.

Nations globally are prioritizing infrastructure modernization across residential, commercial, and public facilities, increasing the demand for efficient HVAC systems. Insulation enhances HVAC efficiency by minimizing thermal loss, thereby improving energy performance and reducing costs, making it a critical part of sustainable construction practices in various regions.

Industrial growth is also a vital factor, particularly in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and cold storage, where temperature regulation is essential. With stricter energy regulations and environmental considerations, advanced insulation materials are increasingly adopted. The construction boom in emerging markets like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, driven by urbanization, income improvements, and population growth, creates a burgeoning demand for these materials, fueling market expansion.

Key players in the HVAC insulation market include Owens Corning Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain SA (France), Knauf Group (US), and Kingspan Group PLC (Ireland), among others. These companies, through significant investments and strategic developments, are shaping the competitive landscape.

Plastic Foam Segment Outlook

Plastic foam is projected to be the second fastest-growing material type in the HVAC insulation sector due to its excellent thermal insulation properties, lightweight nature, and versatility. Materials such as polyurethane (PU), polyisocyanurate (PIR), and expanded polystyrene (EPS) offer low thermal conductivity and moisture resistance, maintaining performance over time and reducing operational costs. This makes plastic foams ideal for HVAC applications in humid conditions, as their closed-cell structure resists water absorption. The ease of installation, adaptability, and mechanical strength make them suitable for various applications, from residential to industrial uses.

Industrial Segment Growth

The industrial sector is expected to be the second fastest-growing end-use industry in the HVAC insulation market. Industries like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food processing require efficient temperature regulation to ensure product stability and operational efficiency. HVAC insulation prevents energy loss and maintains stable conditions critical for production quality and compliance with safety standards. As energy efficiency and sustainability become paramount, the demand for robust insulation solutions in industrial settings continues to rise, particularly in emerging economies developing their industrial infrastructure.

European Market Projections

The European market is set to be the second-largest for HVAC insulation, driven by stringent energy efficiency laws and a commitment to green building practices. Regulatory frameworks like the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive necessitate high-quality insulation in constructions to decrease energy usage and emissions. National initiatives and incentives across Germany, France, and the UK further encourage energy-efficient upgrades, boosting market growth. Europe's established construction industry and environmental awareness foster consistent demand for advanced insulation solutions, particularly for retrofitting older buildings.

Research and Market Insights

The market study offers a robust analysis of the HVAC insulation market, exploring various segments by material type, product type, end-use industry, and region. It provides competitive analysis, detailed profiles of market leaders, recent developments, and strategic growth insights essential for stakeholders. The report is aimed at helping market entrants and leaders gain an understanding of the competitive market landscape, sharing revenue approximations, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key insights from the report include an analysis of market drivers like the construction industry's growth and increasing HVAC demand, alongside challenges such as fire safety concerns and workforce skill requirements. The report also highlights market trends like eco-friendly insulation materials and technological advancements in HVAC.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 7.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Expanding Construction Industry Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations and Government Support Rising Demand for Cooling and Heating Systems

Restraints Lack of Awareness Regarding Energy Savings and Cost Benefits Associated with HVAC Insulation

Opportunities Innovations in Eco-Friendly Insulation Materials Technological Advancements in HVAC Systems

Challenges Fire Safety and Toxicity Concerns Requirement for Skilled Workforce



Case Study Analysis

Fletcher Insulation

H.D. Gajra Bros.

Rockwool

Companies Profiled

Saint-Gobain

Owens Corning

Rockwool International

Armacell International SA

Knauf Group

Kingspan Group plc

Johns Manville Corporation

Glassrock Insulation Co S.A.E.

L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

Ursa Insulation S.A.

Arabian Fibreglass Insulation Co. Ltd. (AFICO)

Fletcher Insulation

Covestro AG

PPG

Huntsman International LLC

Trocellen

Lindner SE

Bradford Insulation Pty Limited

Sager AG

Union Foam S.p.A.

Sekisui Foam Australia

Gilsulate International, Inc.

Promat International

Wincell Insulation Co. Ltd.

Visionary Industrial Insulation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10cj09

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.