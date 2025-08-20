Lab Equipment Market and Supply Chain Forecasts 2025-2030 Featuring Eppendorf, Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Waters Corp. & More

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab equipment market foresees significant expansion, projected to grow from USD 19.507 billion in 2025 to USD 27.310 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.96%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by dynamic factors, anticipated to propel the market. Pharmaceutical R&D investments are a primary catalyst, with global spending reaching USD 280 billion in 2024, focusing on groundbreaking drugs and biologics.

Streamlined clinical trial processes, exemplified by the European Medicines Agency's fast-track schemes reducing approval times, emphasize the demand for cutting-edge lab equipment essential for drug discovery.

Chronic disease prevalence, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions, further accelerates market demand. In 2024, the U.S. recorded 1.9 million new cancer cases, underlining the urgency for advanced diagnostics and drug development. The rising chronic disease burden globally, particularly in aging populations, intensifies the need for sophisticated lab tools.

Biologics, derived from living organisms, represent a rapidly growing market segment, accounting for a substantial portion of the pharmaceutical pipeline in 2024. With 40% of clinical trials targeting biologics, specialized lab equipment becomes indispensable for development and testing, driving market expansion.

Segment-wise, the sensing equipment category, including spectrometers and conductivity meters, dominates due to its pivotal role in precise diagnostics and drug development. Biopharmaceutical companies hold the largest market share, bolstered by substantial R&D budgets and specialized equipment requirements. Government and academic institutions also contribute significantly, with increased public funding for health research.

Geographically, North America leads with over 35% of global lab equipment revenue, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, buoyed by a rising incidence of chronic diseases and increased pharmaceutical investments. Europe's growth is reinforced by regulatory backing for innovative therapies.

Key industry players, including Eppendorf AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., dominate due to robust brand reputations and innovative product offerings. For instance, in 2023, Thermo Fisher launched advanced spectrometry equipment for biologics research, enhancing precision and driving market leadership.

Nevertheless, the market faces challenges such as high costs of advanced equipment and the requisite skilled personnel for operating complex systems. Regulatory requirements often delay market entry, necessitating continuous innovation to meet compliance standards.

Lab Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Type: Analytical Instruments, General Lab Equipment, Measuring & Monitoring Devices, Specialty Equipment, Support Equipment.

By End-User: Academic & Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare & Diagnostic Labs, Government & Regulatory Bodies, Industrial & Manufacturing, Others.

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $19.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

