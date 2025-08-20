Animal Identification Market Worth $8.55 Billion by 2030 | Livestock Animals, Hardware, Non-Permanent Identification Systems, Wearable Technologies, and North America Lead their Respective Segments

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Identification Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal Type (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), Solution (Hardware, Software), Usage (Permanent, Non Permanent), Procedure, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Animal Identification Market is on a rapid growth trajectory, valued at USD 4.94 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 8.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.61%. Key drivers include increasing governmental efforts to combat livestock disease outbreaks, mandatory adoption of electronic or RFID systems for animal movement, and the necessity of registered animal tagging for insurance claims. The availability of automated record maintenance platforms further enhances market growth by supporting remote animal monitoring efforts.

Animal Identification Market Report Highlights

The livestock animals segment dominated with 53.31% revenue share in 2024.

Hardware, particularly RFID tags, led the market due to regulatory changes with a 49.49% revenue share.

Non-permanent identification systems, including RFID and GPS-based wearables, held a dominant market share.

Wearable technologies, capturing 56.81% of the market in 2024, are tailored to meet diverse animal identification needs.

North America accounted for a 33.08% share of the global market in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for informed decision-making.

Comprehensive market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Analysis of growth opportunities and market trends.

Revenue forecasts by segment and region for a thorough market assessment.

Insights into competition strategies and market share dynamics.

List of product innovations to maintain competitive advantage.

Why Should You Buy This Report?

Gain an in-depth understanding of the market across major regions and segments.

Explore the competitive landscape and market presence of key players.

Identify future trends and drivers shaping market evolution.

Leverage actionable insights for strategic business decisions and new revenue streams.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope 1.2. Research Methodology 1.3. Information or Data Analysis 1.4. General Methodology 1.5. Research Scope & Assumptions 1.6. Market Formulation & Validation 1.7. Model Details 1.8. List of Secondary Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Snapshot 2.2. Segment Snapshot 2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.3. Industry Analysis 3.4. Regulatory Framework 3.5. Estimated Animal Population by Key Species & Key Countries, 2018-2024 3.6. Pricing Analysis (Key products) 3.7. User Perspective Analysis 3.8. Market Opportunity Analysis 3.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Animal Identification Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis 4.1. Segment Dashboard 4.2. Animal Identification Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 4.3. Companion Animals 4.4. Livestock Animals 4.5. Other Animals

Chapter 5. Animal Identification Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis 5.1. Segment Dashboard 5.2. Animal Identification Market: Solution Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 5.3. Hardware Market 5.4. Software 5.5. Services

Chapter 6. Animal Identification Market: Usage Estimates & Trend Analysis 6.1. Segment Dashboard 6.2. Animal Identification Market: Usage Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 6.3. Permanent 6.4. Non-permanent

Chapter 7. Animal Identification Market: Procedure Estimates & Trend Analysis 7.1. Segment Dashboard 7.2. Animal Identification Market: Procedure Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 7.3. Wearables 7.4. Microchipping 7.5. Ear Notching 7.6. Tattooing 7.7. Other Methods

Chapter 8. Animal Identification Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis 8.1. Animal Identification Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 8.2. North America 8.3. Europe 8.4. Asia Pacific 8.5. Latin America 8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape 9.1. Market Participant Categorization 9.2. Company Market Position Analysis/ Heat Map Analysis 9.3. Strategy Mapping 9.4. Company Profiles

Chapter 10. Key Takeaway

The major companies featured in this Animal Identification market report include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Datamars

HID Global Corporation, part of ASSA ABLOY

Shearwell Data Limited

AEG Identification Systems

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

GAO RFID

Fitbark

RFID, INC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mqzi8i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment