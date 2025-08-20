Bitters Market Report 2025: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031 - Craft Cocktail Movement Fuels Demand for Premium Bitters, Expanding Market Potential

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bitters Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bitters market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for natural & functional ingredients, the growing interest in traditional & herbal medicine, and the increasing use of bitters in the food & beverage industry. The future of the global bitters market looks promising with opportunities in the restaurant service and retail service markets.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the type category, cocktail bitters are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, retail service is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Bitters Market

With growing consumer interest in health-oriented products, bitters have seen notable interest across various industries as functional drinks and wellness supplements. Key trends include the increasing popularity of functional drinks, incorporation in gourmet and craft foods, demand for health benefits, DIY bitters production, and ethical sourcing practices. These trends underscore a shift towards holistic health and sustainable consumer behavior, transforming the bitters market landscape.

Recent Developments in the Bitters Market

The bitters market is evolving in response to growing interest in functional and health-oriented products. Noteworthy developments include the expansion of herbal and functional drinks, growth in the craft cocktail market, rise in digestive health products, eco-friendly practice adoption, and product innovation. These developments highlight market adaptability to consumer trends such as wellness, sustainability, and creativity.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Bitters Market

Key opportunities in the bitters market lie in functional beverages, gourmet foods, digestive health supplements, sustainable products, and the craft cocktail scene. Leveraging these opportunities, companies can capture market share by aligning with consumer trends focused on health, taste, and environmentally conscious practices.

Bitters Market Drivers and Challenges

Significant drivers include increasing consumer demand for natural health products, a shift to preventative healthcare, and functional beverage market expansion. The market also faces challenges such as supply chain issues, regulatory barriers, and competition from other natural ingredients. Navigating these dynamics is crucial for success in the bitters market.

Country-Wise Outlook for the Bitters Market

Globally, the bitters market is gaining traction due to expanding demand for natural ingredients and functional beverages. Major players are the United States, China, Germany, India, and Japan, where bitters are increasingly used for their digestive, immunity, and appetite control benefits. The cultural preference for health-promoting natural products and the influence of traditional medicine systems drive market interest in these countries.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Global Bitters Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2031

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.2. Global Bitters Market Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.3: Global Bitters Market by Type

3.3.1: Cocktail Bitters

3.3.2: Aperitif Bitters

3.3.3: Digestif Bitters

3.3.4: Medicinal Bitters

3.4: Global Bitter Market by Application

3.4.1: Restaurant Service

3.4.2: Retail Service



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2019 to 2031

4.1: Global Bitters Market by Region

4.2: North American Bitters Market

4.3: European Bitters Market

4.4: APAC Bitters Market

4.5: RoW Bitters Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bitters Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bitters Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Bitters Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bitters Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Bitters Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Bitters Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Mast-Jagermeister

7.2: Fernet Branca

7.3: Stock Spirits Group

7.4: Gruppo Campari

7.5: Angostura Bitters

7.6: Underberg

7.7: Gammel Dansk

7.8: Kuemmerling

7.9: Unicum

7.10: Scrappy's Bitters

