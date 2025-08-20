Bioadhesives Market worth $14.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bioadhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 9.65 billion in 2024 to USD 14.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2024 and 2029. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing bioadhesives market that is projected to register a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecasted period, in terms of value, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Rapid industrial innovation, regulatory frameworks and customer demand in countries such as China, Japan, and India have significantly boosted the market of bioadhesives across various applications, including paper & packaging, woodworking, construction, medical, and personal care. The stringent environmental regulations and sustainability goals of the region is one of the major market driver of environment friendly and renewable adhesives. These biodegradable adhesives, which are derived from natural resources, align with the region’s commitment towards reduction of carbon footprints and promotion of sustainable manufacturing practices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16386893

Browse in-depth TOC on “Bioadhesives Market”

302 - Market Data Tables

62 – Figures

283 - Pages

List of Key Players in Bioadhesives Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) Arkema (France) H.B. Fuller Company (US) Ingredion Incorporated (US) Jowat SE (Germany) Paramelt RMC B.V. (Netherlands) EcoSynthetix Inc. (Canada) Primient (US) Danimer Scientific (US) The Compound Company (Netherlands) Premier Starch Products Pvt. Ltd (India) Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Avebe (Netherlands) U.S. Adhesives, Inc. (US) Follmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Bioadhesives Market:

Drivers: Growth in biotechnology industry and innovations by industry players Restraint: Higher cost compared to traditional adhesives Opportunity: Support and incentives from regulatory bodies Challenge: Established alternatives in the market

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16386893

Key Findings of the Study:

Medical applications represent the second largest end-user of the bioadhesives market in terms of value

The China, by country is poised to account for the largest share of bioadhesives market in the Asia Pacific region in terms of value

Europe is accounted for largest market share of bioadhesives market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific's growing focus on innovative manufacturing technologies and adhesive formulation advancements is supporting the expansion of the market for bioadhesives. The presence of a strong network of adhesive distributors and suppliers promotes market expansion by ensuring the availability of high performing products to meet the diverse of industrial demands.

Additionally, the research and development of green technologies in the Asia Pacific has encouraged the advancement in the formilations and applications of bioadhesives. The region’s strong fpcus on sustainability and innovation, supported by both industrial and consumer sector investments, has enabled the growth of a competitive bioadhesive market. The companies in Asia Pacific benefit from the collaborations with research centers which boosts the development of new products and applucations. All of these factors not only drives market growth but also strengthens region’s position as the leader in the bioadhesives market

Bioadhesives market is segmented by type: plant-based and animal based. The plant-based adhesives has captured the market in terms of both value and volume. Plant-based adhesives largely dominated the markte because of its superior bonding performance, easy availability, and versatile application across a wide range of industries. These bioadhesives are developed from renewable resources including starch, cellulose, and natural gums, highlighting the shift towards eco-friendly manufacturing practices. The applications of these adhesives helps to reduce the reliance on petroleum-based products, thus reducing the carbon footprint linked with traditional adhesives.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=16386893

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Some of the major players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA that operates as a parent company of Henkel group and controls the industrial and consumer market by using advanced brand names and innovative technologies such as Persil, Schwarzkopf, and Loctite. Some of the common products manufactured by the company are hair care products, laundry detergents, fabric softeners, adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings. among others.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA operates globally under two primary business segments: Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands. The adhesive technologies business segment of the company is a global leader in adhesives including bioadhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, catering both industrial clients and consumers. The company has wide global presence with a 161 manufacturing sites in 55 countries worldwide. The largest production facilities of the company are situated in Bowling Green, Kentucky, USA, and in Düsseldorf, Germany.

H.B. Fuller Company: H.B. Fuller Company was founded in the year 1887 and has its operation in the formulation, manufacturing and marketing of adhesives and speciality chemical products. The company conducts its operations in three reportable segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives. The company mainly focuses on providing and developing a wide range of bioadhesive products to improve the efficiency of varlous consumer and industrial goods such as food and beverage containers, medical products, automotive components and electronics. It also meets the market need for sealing and waterproofing system in infrastructural development, pressure sensitive adhesives for roofing systems and grouts/mortars for flooring systems. H. B. Fuller Company with headquarter at Minnesota, US has expanded its operations in 35 countries in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa.

Arkema: Arkema is one of the world’s leading players in specialty materials whose aim is to propose innovative and sustainable solutions. The company is organized into three interrelated segments within specialty materials: Adhesive Salutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions contributing as a whole 92% of total sales for the company. Arkema acquired Bostik SA (the world’s no. 3 industrial adhesives manufacturers) in February 2015 that opened another specialty chemical vertical for the company. Bostik offers adhesive solutions to diverse sectors, including new energies, resource management, home efficiency, lightweight materials, and consumer electronics.

Browse Adjacent Markets Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports: