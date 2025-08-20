Digital Textile Printing Market Outlook 2025-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Mimaki, Kornit, SPGPrints, Dover Corporation, Robustelli, SPG Prints, and Mutoh

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Textile Printing Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Digital Textile Printing Market is set to surge, with projections indicating growth from USD 4.320 billion in 2025 to USD 6.115 billion in 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.20%. The study offers a thorough analysis of global trends, technological progress, and competitive strategies in this field. The study presents insights into how digital printing technologies are reshaping the textile industry, examining pivotal segments like printing types, fabric varieties, end-users, and regions.

Study Overview

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital textile printing market, categorized by type (direct, discharge, resist, pigment, and others), fabric type (nylon, polyester, and others), and end-users (textile, enterprise, and others). It examines market drivers, including the demand for customized, sustainable textiles, and challenges such as high initial equipment costs and fabric-ink compatibility issues. Incorporating Porter's Five Forces Analysis, industry value chain insights, and strategic advice, this study offers regional analysis across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, emphasizing growth prospects in markets like China and India.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

This section underscores strategic innovations by key players fostering market growth. Kornit Digital launched the Apollo in 2024, a high-volume digital textile printer enhancing throughput by 50% compared to its predecessor, targeting apparel and home decor sectors with sustainable solutions. Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. introduced TRAPIS in March 2024, an environmentally-friendly textile printing system emphasizing automation and minimal wastewater usage, appealing particularly to small and medium enterprises in fashion.

The study also provides a market share analysis, detailing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations like Seiko Epson's 2024 acquisition of Fiery, LLC, aimed at enhancing workflow solutions for textile printing. The vendor competitiveness matrix offers clear insights into market positioning and strategic trends.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Delivers profound market insights across major and emerging regions, focusing on segments, government policies, consumer preferences, and industry verticals.

Competitive Landscape: Offers understanding of global players' strategic moves for effective market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Analyzes dynamic factors and pivotal trends shaping future developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Provides strategic guidance for uncovering new business streams and revenues.

Wide Audience Catered: Cost-effective resource for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical & forecast data (2022-2030)

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth & Forecast Assessment across segments and regions

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information) Mimaki Kornit SPGPrints Dover Corporation Robustelli SPG Prints B.V. Mutoh



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.115 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

