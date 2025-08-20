Data Broker Industry Analysis Report 2025: Trends and Revenue Projections by Data Types, Pricing Models, Applications, End-Users and Regional Markets to 2034

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Broker Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data broker market is projected to experience significant growth, expanding from $303.11 billion in 2024 to $332.89 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for personalized data insights, data-driven decision-making strategies, and a rise in IoT adoption. These factors, coupled with the growing number of internet users and smartphones, are enhancing market dynamics.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $479.73 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.6%. Key drivers include the widespread adoption of social media, the booming e-commerce sector, and rapid industrialization. The market is further influenced by the need for targeted marketing strategies and the proliferation of connected devices. Emerging technologies and business models, along with advancements in big data analytics and AI, are set to redefine the market landscape.

E-commerce plays a pivotal role in this growth trajectory. Enhanced internet penetration, smartphone adoption, and consumer preferences for convenience, alongside digital payment advancements and improved delivery networks, are fueling e-commerce expansion. This is boosting the demand for data brokers who provide e-commerce businesses with insights into customer behavior, aiding in improved targeting, personalization, and fraud prevention. E-commerce sales in 2024 soared to $1.19 trillion, marking an 8.1% rise from 2023, according to the US Census Bureau.

Leading companies in the data broker domain, such as Experian Plc, are pioneering innovative services like data onboarding, which enhances data integration and compliance. Experian's third-party data marketplace launched in January 2025 exemplifies this trend, enabling marketers to seamlessly blend third-party and first-party data, improving audience segmentation and campaign personalization.

Acxiom LLC's collaboration with Amazon Advertising in March 2023 highlights the industry's focus on leveraging data-driven insights to enhance privacy-conscious marketing efforts across multiple channels.

Key market players include IBM, Oracle, Bloomberg Finance L.P., LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Thomson Reuters, Experian Information Solutions Inc., and Equifax Inc, among others. North America was the largest market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific poised to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, covering regions from Western Europe to the Middle East.

The market report provides comprehensive insights into global trends, regional shares, competitive landscape, market segments, and future opportunities. The data broker market thrives on revenues generated through services like audience segmentation, targeting, lead generation, business intelligence, and analytics. Regional market values represent consumption revenues derived within a specified geography.

Market Scope

Markets Covered:

Data Types: Unstructured, Structured, and Custom Structure Data.

Pricing Models: Subscription Paid, Pay Per Use Paid, Hybrid Paid Models.

Applications: Marketing and Advertising, Fraud Detection, Risk Management, and more.

End-Users: BFSI, Retail, Automotive, Construction, among others.

Subsegments: Data categories range from Social Media and Web Content Data to Industry-Specific and Predictive Analytics Data.

Key Companies Profiled: Notable companies such as IBM, Oracle Corporation, Bloomberg Finance L.P., and others.

Regions and Countries: Extensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions, detailing major markets like the USA, China, India, and more.

Time Series: A thorough timeline with five years of historical and ten years of forecast data.

Data Insights: Includes relationships to related markets, GDP correlations, and consumer spending data.

Data Segmentation: Covers market share, competitor analysis, and historical versus forecasted market data.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $332.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $479.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

