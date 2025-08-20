Job&Talent scales its AI squad—unlocking up to 30% productivity gains in frontline industries

MADRID and ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job&Talent, a world-leading workforce platform for essential industries, is scaling its suite of AI agents to help frontline businesses significantly boost productivity. Building on the success of Clara, its AI recruiter, the company has introduced three new AI-agents—an AI account manager, AI attendance coach, and AI performance coach—designed to improve critical frontline metrics such as fulfillment, attendance, worker quality, and retention—all of which, if left unaddressed, erode productivity and inflate workforce costs.

With Clara, Sara, Teo, and Maria, Job&Talent isn’t just adopting AI—it’s redefining how frontline work is managed. This transformation is powered by the company’s purpose-built, end-to-end platform and deep operational know-how, drawn from over 300,000 worker placements each year.

Clara has already transformed high-volume hiring

Hiring in frontline industries is slow, manual, and often fails to meet the speed and scale businesses need—especially during peak periods. Clara, Job&Talent’s first AI agent launched in late 2024, was built to change that. Designed specifically for high-volume hiring, Clara autonomously interviews and vets candidates 24/7 in multiple languages, often outside office hours when workers are most reachable. Since launch, she has conducted 190,000+ interviews and delivered 22,000+ hires—operating 65% faster than manual recruiting, while earning 90% satisfaction scores from candidates. Clara has become a critical tool for companies facing seasonal surges, like Black Friday, where she helped one employer reduce time-to-hire for thousands of workers from 8 weeks to just 3.

Sara prevents no-shows and keeps shifts on track

High absenteeism is one of the most persistent challenges in frontline operations. Sara, Job&Talent’s AI attendance coach, tackles this head-on by detecting no-shows in real time, calling absent workers within 10 minutes, capturing reasons for absence, and delivering tailored coaching to change future behavior. By reinforcing clock-in compliance and embedding new attendance habits at scale, Sara has driven a 30% reduction in absenteeism and helped companies reach attendance rates of up to 90% on average—improving reliability across even the most complex shift environments.

Teo spots staffing gaps instantly before they hurt productivity

In fast-paced frontline operations, even small gaps in shift coverage can disrupt productivity, delay output, and overload teams—yet supervisors often lack the real-time visibility or tools to react quickly. Teo is Job&Talent’s 24/7 AI account manager—a conversational genAI chatbot embedded in the company app that proactively monitors workforce data and flags issues before they escalate. Supervisors can simply ask, “Who is absent today?”, “Show me open shifts,” or “Which shifts are at risk?” and Teo will instantly surface insights and suggest next steps. Beyond insights, Teo can also take action: automatically inviting backup workers, updating shift plans, or triggering callouts to fill last-minute gaps. With Teo, local teams gain a real-time planning assistant that helps them stay ahead of staffing issues.

Maria turns feedback into measurable performance gains

Frontline performance depends on timely, constructive feedback—yet many issues go unaddressed until it’s too late. Maria, Job&Talent’s AI performance coach, detects early signs of underperformance and proactively coaches workers in positive, confidence-building conversations. Using real-time supervisor feedback and worker ratings, Maria delivers clear and personalized guidance on strengths, areas for improvement, and next steps. Each call is summarised for both worker and supervisor via the app, creating a transparent feedback loop. Maria is already improving workforce quality and boosting productivity by turning feedback into real behavioral change—at scale.

Juan Urdiales, Co‑CEO and Co‑Founder of Job&Talent, said: “Our platform is designed with one goal: help companies boost productivity and efficiency at scale, while providing workers with the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. By combining deep industry knowledge with AI and automation, we are making companies more productive by filling shifts faster, reducing no‑shows, improving worker quality and retaining talent—delivering measurable impact across the entire employment journey.”

This is only the beginning: more AI applications are already in development to support every stage of the employment journey.

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading, AI-powered workforce platform for essential industries. We help companies boost productivity and efficiency at scale, while providing workers with the opportunities and tools they need to thrive. Our mission is simple: to empower the people who make the world go round. Built on deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and smart AI agents, our end-to-end platform covers the entire workforce lifecycle — from recruitment and planning to time and attendance, performance, cost management, and communication. It delivers measurable improvements in the areas that matter most: fulfilment, attendance, retention, and workforce quality. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers across more than 3,250 companies in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, the company operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com .

