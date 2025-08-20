Netherlands Healthcare Statistics Databook 2025-2029: An Essential Tool for Strategic Planning and Policy Development

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Healthcare Statistics Databook Q2 2025: 300+ KPIs Covering Detailed Statistics on Patients, Healthcare Facilities, Public and Private Spending, Medical Staff" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the healthcare sector delivers extensive statistics across the entire value chain and offers in-depth data-centric analysis of the healthcare ecosystem. It encompasses modules from demographic data to healthcare expenditure, furnishing invaluable insights into medical staffing, patient statistics, healthcare facilities, and spending patterns. This report is an essential tool for those involved in healthcare planning, investment, or policy development, equipping stakeholders with data and insights to navigate healthcare complexities.

Key Modules Overview:

Patient Statistics: Featuring over 80 KPIs, this module covers patient data by disease, hospital type, admission type, and key diseases segmented by gender.

Featuring over 80 KPIs, this module covers patient data by disease, hospital type, admission type, and key diseases segmented by gender. Medical Staff: Encompasses more than 100 KPIs detailing statistics of physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff.

Encompasses more than 100 KPIs detailing statistics of physicians, nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and technical & administrative staff. Healthcare Facilities: Comprising over 65 KPIs, this section explores healthcare facility statistics, including hospitals, diagnostic, and rehabilitation centers.

Comprising over 65 KPIs, this section explores healthcare facility statistics, including hospitals, diagnostic, and rehabilitation centers. Pharmacies: Contains over 30 KPIs detailing the number of pharmacies by location, ownership, and sales channels.

Contains over 30 KPIs detailing the number of pharmacies by location, ownership, and sales channels. Population Trends & Statistics: Includes over 12 KPIs capturing demographic dynamics affecting healthcare demand, population demographics, macroeconomic factors, and mortality rates.

Report Scope

This report aims to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the healthcare landscape, including demographic data, healthcare resources, and spending patterns. It intends to inform stakeholders about the current state of healthcare infrastructure, personnel distribution, and financial aspects to guide policy-making, resource allocation, and strategic planning.

Detailed Insights:

Medical Staff: Distribution of physicians and specialists by qualification, field, and demographics. Nursing statistics, including distribution by qualification and demographics. Insights on allied healthcare professionals and pharmacists, emphasizing practice settings and demographics.

Healthcare Facilities: Analysis of hospitals, diagnostic, and rehabilitation centers by ownership, specialty, and location.

Healthcare Spending: Spending patterns by source, segment, and demographics, revealing economic impacts and market opportunities.

Pharmacy Market: Market dynamics including distribution, prescription revenues, and strategic insights for pharmaceutical distribution.

Demographics: Age-specific demographic data, life expectancy trends, and GDP correlations to forecast healthcare market trends.



Reasons to Buy:

Comprehensive Workforce Analysis: Target and plan workforce strategies efficiently with detailed data on healthcare professionals.

Target and plan workforce strategies efficiently with detailed data on healthcare professionals. Healthcare Facilities Insight: Overview of global healthcare infrastructure crucial for investors and device manufacturers.

Overview of global healthcare infrastructure crucial for investors and device manufacturers. Spending Insights: Understand healthcare spending and economic impacts to identify market opportunities.

Understand healthcare spending and economic impacts to identify market opportunities. Pharmacy Market Analysis: Gain strategic insights into global pharmacy markets and optimize distribution strategies.

Gain strategic insights into global pharmacy markets and optimize distribution strategies. Demographic Insights: Utilize detailed demographic observations to predict healthcare market trends and customize strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/392865

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.