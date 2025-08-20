Trends & Growth Strategies in the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Industry 2025-2034

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected increase from $351.14 billion in 2024 to $376.14 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $481.97 billion with a CAGR of 6.4%.

The market's historical expansion can be attributed to the increasing proliferation of smartphones, mobile internet advancements, and innovative user engagement strategies. Meanwhile, future growth is anticipated to be driven by the integration of 5G technology, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), wearable devices, and artificial intelligence (AI), alongside rising mobile commerce trends.

Current market dynamics reflect a slight forecast reduction by 0.4% due to potential tariff impacts between the US and global partners. Tariffs on imports, particularly from Asia, may impact critical components like engines and transmissions, leading to higher prices in the US market. Reciprocal tariffs and global trade tensions could further exacerbate this situation, affecting the broader economy.

Micromobility is significantly influencing the motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds market. This trend focuses on using compact, lightweight vehicles for urban commutes, promoting the adoption of electric scooters and motorbikes. The National Association of City Transportation Officials reported a substantial increase in e-scooter usage, pointing to a shift in urban transportation preferences. This trend is complemented by the expanding tourism sector, where motorcycles and scooters offer flexible, convenient travel options, thereby driving market growth. For example, the North America Bikeshare and Scootershare Association highlighted a 23% increase in micromobility trips in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The market continues to evolve with major companies like Liger Mobility developing innovative products featuring auto-balancing technology. In January 2023, Liger Mobility unveiled the Liger X and Liger X+, which offer self-balancing capabilities, enhancing user experience and safety. Such advancements symbolize a broader trend towards integrating advanced technologies to gain a competitive market edge.

North America was identified as the largest region within this market in 2024, with the report covering various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key geographical markets include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Ongoing global trade shifts and heightened tariffs pose challenges for the market. The 2025 trade tensions have led to increased costs in transport sectors like fleet and logistics, compelling companies to adopt strategies such as fuel efficiency, alternative sourcing, and automation to mitigate impacts.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Motorcycles, Scooters, Mopeds By Engine Capacity Type: Up to 150cc, 151-300cc, 301-500cc, Above 500cc By Application: Residential, Commercial, Other Applications

Subsegments:

By Motorcycles: Cruiser, Sport, Touring, Dirt Bikes, Chopper, Dual-Sport By Scooters: Electric, Gas-Powered, Kick, Mobility By Mopeds: Pedal, Electric, Gas-Powered

Companies Mentioned: Leading companies such as Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. feature prominently in the report. Other notable firms include Bajaj Auto Limited, Piaggio & C. SpA, Eicher Motors Limited, and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., among others.

Countries & Regions:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series & Data: Covering five years of historic data and ten years of forecasts, the report includes comprehensive metrics like market size ratios, GDP comparisons, and expenditure per capita. It also offers country and regional historic and forecast data, competitor market shares, and market segment information.

Companies Featured

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Chang'an Automobile Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Polaris Inc.

Bajaj Auto Limited

Hero MotoCorp Limited

Pierer Mobility AG

TVS Motor Company

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

Eicher Motors Limited

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Jinyi Motor Co. Ltd.

Sundiro Honda Motorcycle Co. Ltd.

Kymco

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

Loncin Holdings Ltd.

Norton Motorcycle Company Ltd.

Zongshen Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Hyosung Motors & Machinery Inc.

