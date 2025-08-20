Alvotech appoints Patrik Ling as VP of Investor Relations Scandinavia

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND (August 20, 2025) — Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today announced that Patrik Ling has joined the company as VP Investor Relations Scandinavia, based in Stockholm.

Patrik Ling has more than 25 years of experience in the life-science industry. Most recently he served as Senior Equity Analyst at the investment bank DNB Carnegie, covering life science companies, including Alvotech. He began his career in marketing and sales of pharmaceuticals, before transitioning to the financial sector, where he was a portfolio manager and equity analyst focusing on the life-science sector.

“It is a great pleasure to have Patrik on board, as he’s been following Alvotech closely over the years and is a highly respected expert within the life science industry in Scandinavia. Patrik’s background in both pharma and finance, will be a great asset to our team as we continue to broaden our shareholder base in Scandinavia and affirm Alvotech’s role as a leading life science company in the Nordics,” said Róbert Wessman, chairman and CEO of Alvotech.

“This is a truly exciting time to join Alvotech, with its expanding portfolio of products in the market and in development, supported by a new base of R&D operations in Sweden. Biosimilars play an important role in meeting the growing demand for high-quality biologics and controlling the escalating cost of healthcare. I look forward to engaging with Scandinavian investors, helping them to better understand Alvotech’s strengths and value proposition,” said Patrik Ling.

