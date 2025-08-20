Regenerative Braking Systems Market Analysis Report 2025 Featuring Volkswagen, General Motors Co., Honda Motor, SAIC Motor Corp., Hyundai Motor Co. & Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Braking Systems Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regenerative braking systems market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $7.59 billion in 2024 to $8.61 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. This surge is driven by the rise in electric vehicle sales, expansion of the global automotive industry, increasing fuel prices, preference for electric vehicles, and higher disposable incomes. The market is anticipated to reach $14.09 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 13.1%, fueled by increasing demand for passenger cars and hybrid electric vehicles, stricter regulations, governmental incentives, and heightened climate change awareness.

Key trends include integrating advanced control systems, adopting regenerative braking in public transport, focusing on lightweight materials, expanding into emerging markets, and innovative strategies for electric vehicles. The growing emphasis on energy-efficient transportation, like electric and hybrid vehicles, is significant due to environmental concerns and the rising cost of fossil fuels. Regenerative braking systems capture kinetic energy during braking, converting it into electrical energy, thus enhancing vehicle efficiency and range.

In a report by the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles constituted 14% of global new car sales in 2022, highlighting the shift towards energy-efficient solutions. This trend is contributing to the burgeoning regenerative braking systems market. Companies like Cummins Inc. are pioneering advanced energy recovery technologies to improve braking efficiency. In September 2024, Cummins introduced the integrated brake chopper & resistor (iBCR), an advanced system enhancing commercial electric vehicle performance.

Strategic collaborations, like the partnership between Infineon Technologies AG and REE Automotive Ltd. in November 2022, aim to enhance regenerative braking through advanced power semiconductors and microcontrollers in modular EV platforms. This synergy boosts vehicle control and efficiency, aligning with the market's growth trajectory.

The market landscape includes leading players such as Volkswagen AG, General Motors, Honda Motor Co Ltd, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Hyundai Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tesla Inc, and others. The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, with North America expected to witness the fastest growth rate. Countries covered in market analysis include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, UK, USA, and others.

Report Scope

Markets Covered include:

Components: Battery, Motor, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Flywheel

Propulsion Types: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Vehicle Types: Passenger Car (PC), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Key Companies Profiled: Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co Ltd, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, Hyundai Motor Company.

Geographical Coverage: Regions include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Countries of focus are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Data and Delivery: Gain access to a five-year historical analysis, ten-year forecast, and economic data correlations. The report is available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats, ensuring seamless data integration into your strategic planning processes.

