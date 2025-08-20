Drilling Fluids Market Research Report 2025-2030 | AI-Enhanced and Sustainable Solutions Set to Transform the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drilling Fluids Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Drilling Fluids Market is projected to expand from USD 9.977 billion in 2025 to USD 12.547 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.69%. This market analysis provides a comprehensive examination of the global drilling fluids sector, offering vital insights into market trends, technological advancements, and competitive strategies that are transforming this crucial segment of the oil and gas industry.

The study delves into market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, with detailed classifications by fluid type, well type, application, and geographic region. It aims to support strategic decision-making by equipping stakeholders with data-driven forecasts, regulatory information, and competitive intelligence to effectively navigate the evolving landscape of drilling fluid solutions.

Study Overview

The market study explores the global drilling fluids market, segmented by fluid type (Water-Based, Oil-Based, Synthetic-Based, Others), well type (Horizontal Wells, Vertical Wells, Directional Wells), application (Onshore, Offshore), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific).

It includes comprehensive analyses such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Industry Value Chain Analysis, and market share evaluations, alongside strategic recommendations and regulatory insights. These insights help stakeholders capitalize on growth opportunities and underscore key driving factors like the rise in shale gas exploration and offshore drilling activities, while addressing challenges such as environmental concerns and high operational costs.

Competitive Environment and Analysis

In the competitive intelligence section, the study highlights key players and their strategic initiatives to strengthen market presence. For example, Schlumberger Technology Corporation launched its AI-enhanced DrillXpert system in January 2024, utilizing machine learning to optimize fluid performance in offshore drilling operations, reinforcing Schlumberger's leadership in smart fluid technologies.

Similarly, Halliburton, through Baker Hughes, introduced the DELTA-TEQT low-pressure-impact drilling fluid in May 2019, with enhancements announced in 2024 to bolster sustainability and efficiency for onshore shale gas projects in North America. The study encompasses market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and a competitive dashboard providing a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Obtain detailed insights covering geographical regions, customer segments, government policies, and industry specifics.

Competitive Landscape: Understand strategic maneuvers by key global players for potential market penetration.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore impactful market trends and dynamics shaping future developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Leverage insights for strategic decisions to unlock new business opportunities.

Wide Audience: Cost-effective benefits for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. DRILLING FLUIDS MARKET BY FLUID TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Water-Based

5.3. Oil-Based

5.4. Synthetic-Based

5.5. Other fluid types



6. DRILLING FLUIDS MARKET BY WELL TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Horizontal Wells

6.3. Vertical Wells

6.4. Directional Wells



7. DRILLING FLUIDS MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Onshore

7.3. Offshore



8. DRILLING FLUIDS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Ingevity corporation

10.2. ExxonMobil Corporation

10.3. Phillips 66 (Chevron Philips Chemicals LLC)

10.4. Halliburton (Baker Hughes, Inc.)

10.5. Schlumberger Technology Corporation

10.6. Newpark Drilling Fluids

10.7. Tetra Technologies

10.8. Weatherford International

10.9. Canadian Energy Services

10.10. Flotek Industries, Inc.

10.11. Petrochem Performance Chemicals LLC

10.12. AES Drilling Fluids, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fqzyj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment