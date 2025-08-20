Frontline Performance Group (FPG) Powers Hotels in 124 Countries, Driving $1.78 Billion for Clients 

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Performance Group, a global leader in hospitality software that maximizes on-premises revenue, has achieved a major milestone, powering over 700,000 hotel rooms across 124 countries. Since launching its flagship SaaS product in 2022, FPG has generated $1.78 billion in incremental revenue for its clients.

The Winter Park, Florida-based company, now partners with over 2,500 hotels with collaborations spanning eight of the world’s largest hotel brands and more than seventy independent and regional brands.

This achievement caps a remarkable transformation: from a pre-COVID on-site training provider to a technology-driven SaaS company. This evolution enabled FPG to lower costs for customers, increase their ROI and strengthen its own operating margins.

FPG delivers more than software, it provides a Foundation Framework, that when followed, assures clients will see impressive increases in revenue from the same team, facility and guests. Properties gain high-margin incremental revenue while also boosting customer satisfaction and employee retention.

Enhancing the Guest Journey



FPG’s technology solution empowers frontline teams by equipping them with the tools and digital learning to build rapport, uncover guest needs, spot buying signals and confidently present exclusive, personalized offers.

FPG’s CEO Geoffrey Toffetti, said: “Our performance enhancement tool is built around a service-first mindset, providing frontline teams with the tools and skills to confidently make meaningful connections with guests. By identifying guest preferences early and offering personalized on-time recommendations, hotel teams can enhance the guest journey and create standout experiences that turn good stays into exceptional ones.”

At the core is IN-Gauge, FPG’s proprietary platform designed to boost employee engagement and elevate frontline team performance. Seamlessly integrated with PMS and POS systems, IN-Gauge enables teams to:

Track and monitor personal and team KPIs, goals and incentives in real time

Access 100s of e-learning videos to continuously develop skills

Learn how to offer tailored recommendations based on guest preferences

View performance insights and rankings via mobile or desktop

With a vast mobile-accessible e-learning library available in multiple languages (including: English, Spanish, French, Arabic, Thai, Chinese and Japanese), transparency into individual and team performance and lucrative incentive management, frontline teams are empowered to elevate every guest interaction. Teams can see their performance in real time, celebrate their success and stay motivated through transparent reporting and live leaderboards.

Backed by more than 30 years of experience in hospitality performance, FPG’s tool offers an average ROI: 25:1 and focuses on unlocking value from existing resources, no new capital investments are required.

About Frontline Performance Group:

Frontline Performance Group (FPG) enables hospitality businesses to maximize incremental revenue, enhance customer service and increase employee engagement through IN-Gauge, its performance enhancement tool. By combining advanced technology with service-first training, FPG empowers frontline employees to drive revenue growth efficiently and effectively. FPG’s program allows hotels to increase TRevPAR using existing inventory, staff and guests—without additional capital expenditure. Designed to benefit frontline teams, management and customers, the approach enhances performance at every level. With a presence in 5,000 locations, including 2,500+ hotels across more than 120 countries, FPG is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize profitability and guest satisfaction.

