THCA Flower, Concentrates, & THC Gummies Shine in Black Tie CBD’s 2025 Product Spotlight

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tie CBD, a leader in premium hemp-derived products, proudly unveils its 2025 product spotlight—an expertly curated lineup that showcases the very best across four top categories: THCA Flower, THCA Concentrates, THC Gummies, and THCA Pre-Rolls. Known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Black Tie continues to set the standard for connoisseur-grade cannabis that’s legal, lab-tested, and shipped nationwide.

This year’s selections represent meticulous cultivation, bold flavor profiles, and standout potency—bringing customers an elevated experience whether they’re flower purists, concentrate enthusiasts, edible lovers, or fans of ready-to-enjoy pre-rolls.

The spotlight opens with THCA Flower , the cornerstone of Black Tie’s reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and strain diversity. The latest batch includes five standout cultivars that balance breathtaking visual appeal with remarkable terpene and cannabinoid profiles.





THCA Flower Batch: 2025’s Elite Selection

Gushers Strain (Indoor – Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

From its dense lilac and olive-green buds dusted with crystalline trichomes to its loud, layered terpene profile, Gushers stands as a testament to indoor-grown perfection. Aromas of sweet dough, ripe berries, and pungent gas fill the air upon opening the jar, while the flavor mirrors this richness with a lingering fruity cookie finish.

Effects: Euphoric lift followed by a calming body buzz, sedating yet clear-headed—ideal for unwinding without heavy couch-lock.

Potency: 30.00% THCA | 0.19% Delta-9 THC | 26.50% Total THC | 30.19% Total Cannabinoids

Preferred Use: Afternoon / Evening

Sunset Sherbet Strain (Indoor – Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Visually captivating and aromatically indulgent, Sunset Sherbet offers a harmonious balance of uplifting and relaxing effects.

Aroma: Sweet tropical fruits layered with subtle earthiness and a hint of mint.

Flavor: Mirrors the fruity aroma with ripe berries and citrus upfront, evolving into earthy, herbal undertones.

Mirrors the fruity aroma with ripe berries and citrus upfront, evolving into earthy, herbal undertones. Effects: Euphoric, mood-lifting, and soothing—perfect for creative afternoons or evening relaxation.

Potency: 24.36% THCA | 0.27% Delta-9 THC | 26.07% Total Cannabinoids

Fruity Loops (Indoor – Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Bright, playful, and aromatic, Fruity Loops delivers a fruit-inspired wave of euphoria.

Aroma: Sweet cereal notes blended with gas and fresh berries.

Flavor: A breakfast-cereal burst of fruity sweetness with tropical nuances and creamy undertones.

A breakfast-cereal burst of fruity sweetness with tropical nuances and creamy undertones. Effects: Starts with mood elevation and creativity before settling into gentle body relaxation—ideal for social or solo inspiration.

Potency: 26.8% THCA | 0.158% Delta-9 THC | 27.98% Total Cannabinoids

Lemon Cherry Gelato (LCG) (Indoor – Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

A show-stopping hybrid with aromas and flavors that live up to its dessert-inspired name.

Aroma: Fresh lemons, ripe cherries, creamy vanilla, and earthy spices.

Flavor: Citrus-cherry sweetness followed by creamy vanilla and subtle spice notes.

Citrus-cherry sweetness followed by creamy vanilla and subtle spice notes. Effects: Uplifting and euphoric yet soothing; versatile for any time of day.

Potency: 31.73% THCA | 0.039% Delta-9 THC | 31.77% Total Cannabinoids

Purple Punch (Indoor – Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Classic and comforting, Purple Punch offers sweet grape and berry aromas with an earthy backdrop.

Flavor: Grapey sweetness with berry complexity and herbal undertones.

Effects: A gentle cerebral euphoria transitions into full-body relaxation—perfect for evening wind-downs without excessive sedation.

A gentle cerebral euphoria transitions into full-body relaxation—perfect for evening wind-downs without excessive sedation. Potency: 26.3% THCA | 0.155% Delta-9 THC | 27.46% Total Cannabinoids | 0.853% CBG

With this diverse THCA Flower lineup, Black Tie delivers something for every cannabis palate—from dessert-inspired sweetness to bold fruit-gas combinations. Each strain is indoor-grown, slow-cured, and rigorously tested, ensuring customers receive flower that excels in potency, terpene expression, and visual presentation.

THCA Concentrates: Purity, Potency, and Craftsmanship in Every Gram

Black Tie CBD’s THCA Concentrates collection represents the pinnacle of extraction artistry—offering customers an exceptional way to experience the purity, potency, and complexity of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Crafted with precision, these concentrates cater to discerning connoisseurs who value both flavor and effect, while maintaining the legal compliance and rigorous quality standards Black Tie is known for.

Whether your preference is traditional hashish, terpene-rich badder, creamy budder, or artisan-crafted temple balls, this year’s lineup is a masterclass in cannabis refinement. Each product is third-party lab tested for purity and cannabinoid accuracy, ensuring customers enjoy a consistent and safe experience every time.

THCA Afghan Hash

Experience a taste of heritage with THCA Afghan Hash , an homage to one of the world’s most celebrated hash-making traditions.

Potency: 55.53% THCA | 80.98% Total Cannabinoids

Aroma & Flavor: Deeply earthy with warm spice notes, delivering a robust, smoky finish.

Deeply earthy with warm spice notes, delivering a robust, smoky finish. Effects: Relaxing, meditative, and ideal for unwinding after long days or engaging in creative pursuits.

Crafted from Black Tie’s award-winning genetics, this hash preserves its full-bodied terpene profile while delivering an impressively potent experience once activated by heat.

THCA Moroccan Hash

Steeped in North African tradition, This THCA Hash concentrate captures the smooth, aromatic essence of Moroccan craftsmanship.

Potency: 52.3% THCA | 52.68% Total Cannabinoids

Aroma & Flavor: Subtle spice and earth, with a refined, complex finish that appeals to seasoned enthusiasts.

Subtle spice and earth, with a refined, complex finish that appeals to seasoned enthusiasts. Effects: Deep relaxation and stress relief without mental fog, perfect for meditative or evening sessions.

Made using time-honored techniques, this hash blends cultural authenticity with Black Tie’s modern quality control.

THCA Temple Ball Hash

An artisanal delicacy, Temple Ball Hash originates from Nepal and India—regions famous for their hand-rolled resin traditions. Black Tie elevates this heritage product through ice water extraction, gentle hand-pressing, and expert curing.

Potency: 60%–70% THC (activated)

Available Strains: Fruity Loops, Blueberry Muffin, Orange Cream

Flavor: Sweet, spicy, and fruity with citrus highlights.

Sweet, spicy, and fruity with citrus highlights. Effects: A full-bodied high that soothes both mind and body, suitable for easing stress, pain, and insomnia.

Each Temple Ball is a testament to old-world technique paired with modern cannabinoid science.

THCA Badder

For those who demand terpene-rich intensity, Black Tie’s THCA Badder offers a whipped, creamy texture that’s perfect for dabbing, vaping, or enhancing flower.

Potency Range: 54.72%–66.85% THCA | Up to 92.38% Total Cannabinoids

Flavors: Ice Cream Cake, Blueberry Muffin, Chocolate Diesel, Lemon Cake, Amnesia Haze

Highlights:
Ultra-potent with calculated THC content up to 58.63%
Versatile application methods
Bold terpene profiles for an immersive flavor experience

This concentrate is small-batch crafted for maximum consistency and quality control.



THCALive Rosin Budder

For those who appreciate solvent-free purity, THCA Budder delivers clean potency with a butter-like consistency.

Available Strains: Blue Dream (Sativa), Cereal Milk (Hybrid), Oreoz (Indica)

Production: Made from freshly harvested flower, whipped to perfection without solvents.

Made from freshly harvested flower, whipped to perfection without solvents. Effects: Fast-acting relief, mood elevation, and a premium flavor experience—ideal for those seeking an authentic full-spectrum concentrate.

Black Tie’s THCA Concentrates collection bridges time-honored tradition and modern innovation, offering something for every palate and purpose. From the smoky richness of Afghan Hash to the bright citrus notes of Lemon Cake Badder, each product is a direct reflection of the brand’s commitment to quality, potency, and consumer trust.

THC Gummies: Bold Flavors, Precision Dosing

Black Tie’s Delta-9 THC Domes redefine the cannabis edible experience. With 10mg of D9 THC per gummy and 10 pieces per resealable bag, customers get a consistent, lab-verified potency that makes microdosing, recreational enjoyment, or targeted relaxation easier than ever.

Watermelon OG Delta-9 THC Domes (Indica)

For those who cherish pure relaxation, Watermelon OG offers a juicy, refreshing profile that transports you straight to a summer afternoon. Each bite delivers a wave of indica-infused calm—perfect for winding down solo or with friends.

Potency: 10mg D9 THC per piece | 100mg per pouch

Flavor Notes: Sweet, fresh watermelon with a smooth candy finish

Sweet, fresh watermelon with a smooth candy finish Best For: Couch-lock evenings, deep relaxation, and quiet nights in

Tangie Delta-9 THC Domes (Sativa)

If your ideal edible is one that inspires creativity and energy, Tangie Domes bring a tangy burst of citrus that’s as uplifting as it is delicious.

Potency: 10mg D9 THC per piece | 100mg per pouch

Flavor Notes: Bright orange zest with sweet undertones

Bright orange zest with sweet undertones Best For: Daytime use, brainstorming sessions, social events

From mellow indica evenings to energizing sativa mornings, Black Tie’s gummies make dosing simple, discreet, and satisfying—without sacrificing flavor or effect.

THCA Pre-Rolls: Premium Flower, Ready to Light

For customers who value immediate enjoyment and top-shelf quality, Black Tie’s THCA Pre-Roll collection takes the brand’s award-winning indoor flower and rolls it into expertly crafted joints and blunts. Each option is precision-packed for an even burn and optimal terpene preservation.

THCA PreRolled Joints (2-Pack)

Two perfectly rolled 1-gram joints per pouch, filled exclusively with indoor-grown THCA flower from Black Tie’s premium strain lineup. Choose from 10 different indoor strains to match your mood, from uplifting sativa-dominant varieties to deeply relaxing indica blends.

Total Weight: 2g per pouch

Experience: Smooth draws, full flavor, balanced potency

Smooth draws, full flavor, balanced potency Best For: On-the-go sessions, social gatherings, or quick personal use

THCA Bluntz (3-Pack)

Elevating the blunt experience, these tobacco-free wraps are made from yerba mate and chamomile, pairing naturally with the aromatic indoor flower inside. Each pouch contains three 1-gram blunts—making them perfect for sharing or savoring over multiple sessions.

Total Weight: 3g per pouch

Experience: Rich, aromatic smoke with enhanced smoothness

Rich, aromatic smoke with enhanced smoothness Best For: Relaxing evenings, music sessions, or celebratory moments

Craftsmanship You Can Taste and Feel

Every product in Black Tie’s THC Gummies and THCA Pre-Rolls lineup is lab-tested, freshness-sealed, and made with a focus on consistent customer experience. From the mouth-watering fruit profiles of the gummies to the slow, flavorful burn of a premium pre-roll, these offerings reflect the brand’s dedication to quality, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

Black Tie CBD: From Award-Winning Roots to Today’s Top-Shelf THCA

Black Tie CBD’s journey began long before the brand’s official launch. The story traces back to 2014, when a team of passionate and experienced growers began crossbreeding hemp and cannabis—long before it was common practice—to create legal hemp cultivars that not only met compliance standards but also delivered unique potency and standout effects.

That vision came into full bloom in 2018, when the passing of the Farm Bill opened the doors for interstate commerce of hemp-derived products. Recognizing the opportunity to merge cultivation expertise with nationwide accessibility, Black Tie CBD launched its online storefront—quickly building a reputation for offering some of the highest-quality hemp and CBD products in the U.S.

Today, Black Tie operates five separate farms across nearly 200 acres of prime cultivation land, producing the majority of the strains sold online. This farm-direct model ensures quality control from seed to sale, enabling the brand to offer everything from beginner-friendly strains to rare, connoisseur-grade varieties—all while keeping prices accessible.

Award-Winning Excellence

Black Tie’s quality hasn’t gone unnoticed. In 2019, just a year after launch, the brand made history at the High Times DOPE Cup: High Desert, placing second in the “Best CBD Flower” category—the first time federally compliant hemp competed head-to-head with marijuana-based CBD flower.

Later that year, Black Tie captured the spotlight again at the Oregon Grower’s Cup, winning “Best Hemp Flower” for its Lemon Cream Diesel—one of the earliest smokable CBG strains with over 20% CBG content and an unusually smooth, cerebral effect. That same event saw Black Tie secure first place for “Best CBD Product” with its solventless, dry-ice kief, produced from the Bleu Cheese strain in collaboration with North Star Hemp.

Though the pandemic temporarily paused competitions, the commitment to crafting award-worthy products never stopped—and it’s this dedication that continues to define Black Tie in 2025.

Why Customers Choose Black Tie for Legal THCA Flower

In a market where dry buds, inconsistent quality, and questionable legality are all too common, Black Tie CBD stands out as a trusted leader for THCA flower. Every batch is grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and lab-tested to match—or exceed—the quality found at top dispensaries.

Here’s what sets Black Tie apart:

✔ Dispensary-quality flower without the dispensary price

✔ Third-party lab testing for every product

✔ 30-gram ounces instead of the industry-standard 28g

✔ Fast, free USPS Priority Mail shipping on orders over $100

✔ No excise taxes or hidden fees

✔ 30-day satisfaction guarantee for risk-free shopping

For customers in states like Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, where access to premium cannabis is often limited, Black Tie’s nationwide, discreet shipping delivers a compliant and reliable solution.

A Commitment to Innovation and Integrity

From day one, Black Tie has been founder-led and farm-direct, meaning the same people who grow the flower are the ones ensuring it meets the brand’s strict standards. This hands-on approach—combined with years of cultivation expertise—allows Black Tie to introduce new strains, rare genetics, and artisanal concentrates that other brands simply can’t match.

The 2025 Product Spotlight is a perfect example, showcasing standout selections across THCA Flower, THCA Concentrates, THC Gummies, and THCA Pre-Rolls. Each category reflects the same DNA of excellence—a blend of traditional craft, modern compliance, and customer-first values.

Ready to experience the difference?

Explore the full collection at BlackTieCBD.Net and see why thousands of cannabis lovers nationwide trust Black Tie for pure, potent, and legal hemp products. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just beginning your journey, Black Tie has something crafted with you in mind.

