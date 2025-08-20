NexGold Intersects 18.16 g/t Gold over 2.1 Metres and 6.91 g/t Gold over 2.5 Metres at the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) (“NexGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide final drill results from a recently-completed 26,854-metre diamond drill program initially announced on January 22, 2025 at the Company’s Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project (“Goldboro”) in Nova Scotia. The drill program was primarily designed to infill specific areas of the open pit Mineral Resource identified to improve geological and grade continuity and potentially upgrade certain areas of Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources. The assay results for the final 14 infill diamond drill holes (BR-25-585 and 593 to 603), totalling 2,072.0 metres, were from drilling in the proposed west and east pits of the Goldboro Open Pit Gold Project (Figures 1 and 2; Tables 1 and 2).

Kevin Bullock, President and CEO stated: “With the final results from this program now in hand, the Company continues with its ongoing work on the Goldboro Mineral Resource and mine planning. We are pleased with the results, which have consistently demonstrated the presence of high-grade zones, near surface, within the planned open pits and has also indicated the potential for new zones of gold mineralization within the proposed open pits. We anticipate completing an updated Mineral Resource Estimate within the next few months which will be used as the basis for an updated Feasibility Study, which will commence shortly.”

Selected drill intersections from the 14 diamond drill holes in this news release are further detailed in Table 2 and include:

18.16 g/t gold over 2.1 metres (from 147.0 to 149.1 metres), including 62.00 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in drill hole BR-25-597;

6.91 g/t gold over 2.5 metres (from 69.0 to 71.5 metres), including 22.10 g/t gold over 0.6 metres in drill hole BR-25-595;

23.20 g/t gold over 0.8 metres (from 126.0 to 126.8 metres) in drill hole BR-25-598;

2.19 g/t gold over 7.0 metres (from 110.7 to 117.7 metres), including 26.60 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-585; and

5.08 g/t gold over 3.0 metres (from 79.3 to 82.3 metres), including 28.40 g/t gold over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-595.



The Company has now released assay results for all 142 drill holes completed under the infill program.

Results from the drill program have demonstrated the presence of mineralization that is consistent with previous drill results in the proposed west and east pits. In particular, the existing geological model appears to broadly predict the location of gold mineralization with local adjustments to the model where mineralization is either not in the exact positions predicted by the model or if no mineralization is intersected. Throughout the drill program, additional gold mineralization was intersected in areas where mineralization was previously unknown or predicted. This occurs either in under-drilled areas or near historic drilling areas that were more selectively sampled than the current sampling approach. Mineralized solids within the Mineral Resource model will be adjusted where necessary to account for local variations in the model, and any impact due to additional assay data gathered during the drill program will be investigated during the forthcoming updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for H2 2025.

Figure 1: Plan map showing the location of diamond drill holes BR-25-585, 592 to 596, 598, 600, 600A and 601 along with assay highlights in the proposed East Pit, Goldboro Gold Deposit

Figure 2: Plan map showing the location of diamond drill holes BR-25-597, 599, 602 and 603 along with assay highlights in the proposed West Pit, Goldboro Gold Deposit

Table 1: Locations and orientations for 14 drill holes in this news release

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Inclination BR-25-585 607821 5006141 68.4 139.0 360 -75 BR-25-592 607816 5006049 68.1 230.0 360 -60 BR-25-593 607203 5006431 55.6 101.0 180 -60 BR-25-594 607864 5006121 68.7 103.0 360 -50 BR-25-595 607821 5006141 68.4 139.0 360 -75 BR-25-596 607820 5006236 74.6 107.0 180 -75 BR-25-597 606706 5006498 60.5 170.0 180 -60 BR-25-598 607868 5006197 72.2 131.0 360 -90 BR-25-599 606731 5006486 60.8 122.0 180 -45 BR-25-600 607672 5006271 67.3 221.0 180 -74 BR-25-600A 607672 5006271 68.5 53.0 180 -74 BR-25-601 607564 5006419 65.6 251.0 190 -55 BR-25-602 606731 5006486 60.8 155.0 180 -66 BR-25-603 606731 5006486 60.8 150.0 180 -80



Notes:

Drill hole locations reported as Universal Transverse Mercator NAD83 Zone 20 coordinates. Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes have already been reported in previous news releases. Drill hole BR-25-600A was abandoned at a depth of 53.0 m and re-drilled as drill hole BR-25-600. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 584, 586 to 591, 604 to 607 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 30 and August 7, 2025.

Table 2: Highlighted drill intersections from the east and west pits in this news release

Drill hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) BR-25-585 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.55 and 24.0 25.0 1.0 5.82 and 38.8 39.4 0.6 1.53 and 110.7 117.7 7.0 2.19 including 113.9 114.4 0.5 26.60 BR-25-592 36.8 37.8 1.0 2.48 and 69.0 73.0 4.0 0.71 including 72.0 73.0 1.0 2.02 and 121.5 123.0 1.5 0.45 and 144.4 149.0 4.6 0.36 including 144.4 145.0 0.6 1.49 and 191.6 193.5 1.9 0.60 and 218.5 222.3 3.8 0.58 including 218.5 219.0 0.5 3.04 BR-25-593 12.0 13.5 1.5 0.71 including 13.0 13.5 0.5 1.55 and 18.3 18.8 0.5 1.78 and 53.7 54.7 1.0 0.83 BR-25-594 41.3 42.8 1.5 0.45 and 50.3 51.5 1.2 2.31 including 51.0 51.5 0.5 5.20 and 84.7 86.2 1.5 2.24 including 85.5 86.2 0.7 4.26 and 89.8 91.5 1.7 0.95 BR-25-595 15.5 18.8 3.3 0.60 including 16.0 16.9 0.9 1.19 and 49.0 50.3 1.3 0.83 and 59.8 62.9 3.1 1.89 including 60.5 61.0 0.5 7.53 and 69.0 71.5 2.5 6.91 including 69.0 69.5 0.5 7.10 and including 69.5 70.1 0.6 22.10 and 79.3 82.3 3.0 5.08 including 81.8 82.3 0.5 28.40 and 103.7 110.5 6.8 0.64 including 110.0 110.5 0.5 6.63 BR-25-596 No significant assays BR-25-597 18.3 19.3 1.0 1.27 and 41.4 45.7 4.3 2.95 including 41.4 42.0 0.6 15.10 and including 45.2 45.7 0.5 4.37 and 107.0 110.0 3.0 0.62 and 147.0 149.1 2.1 18.16 including 147.0 147.6 0.6 62.00 and 154.1 165.4 11.3 0.43 including 163.8 164.6 0.8 1.42 BR-25-598 38.1 39.1 1.0 1.46 and 126.0 126.8 0.8 23.20 BR-25-599 34.5 36.7 2.2 0.69 and 66.2 69.7 3.5 0.29 including 66.2 67.1 0.9 0.83 and 97.0 98.0 1.0 2.50 BR-25-600 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.42 and 83.8 84.6 0.8 3.60 and 93.8 95.0 1.2 3.06 including 93.8 94.3 0.5 7.07 and 115.9 117.4 1.5 1.07 and 124.2 125.2 1.0 0.51 and 143.2 143.7 0.5 0.83 and 181.0 182.0 1.0 0.83 and 188.0 190.9 2.9 0.53 including 189.9 190.9 1.0 1.25 and 194.5 195.2 0.7 0.95 and 213.7 214.2 0.5 7.44 BR-25-600A 11.1 11.7 0.6 1.34 and 42.5 43.0 0.5 0.77 BR-25-601 8.8 9.3 0.5 0.62 and 31.2 32.2 1.0 2.62 and 151.0 152.0 1.0 0.33 and 197.3 198.1 0.8 0.48 and 203.9 211.1 7.2 1.00 including 210.0 210.6 0.6 5.72 and 237.5 245.1 7.6 1.30 including 242.5 243.1 0.6 11.30 BR-25-602 41.4 42.4 1.0 0.50 and 111.0 114.5 3.5 0.50 including 111.0 111.5 0.5 1.11 and 145.0 146.5 1.5 0.86 BR-25-603 16.2 20.9 4.7 0.73 including 16.2 17.2 1.0 1.15 and 24.2 24.7 0.5 1.16 and 36.2 40.6 4.3 0.37 and 82.4 83.0 0.6 0.60 and 107.0 108.0 1.0 1.08 and 149.0 149.7 0.7 1.78



Notes:

Reported intervals are drilled core lengths and do not indicate true widths. True widths are estimated at between 70-100% of core length. For duplicate samples, the original sample assays are used to calculate the intersection grade. All grades are uncapped. Some drill hole numbers are missing from the sequence. These drill holes have already been reported in previous news releases. Drill holes BR-25-466 to 584, 586 to 591, 604 to 607 were reported in previous news releases dated May 16, June 5, June 13, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 30, and August 7, 2025.





QA / QC

The Company has implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the CIM Exploration Best Practices Guidelines. The NQ diameter drill core is sawn in half with one-half of the core sample dispatched to either Eastern Analytical Ltd. (Eastern) preparation facility in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador or the ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) prep lab in Moncton, NB and then the pulp is sent to North Vancouver, BC for fire assay. The other half of the core is retained for future assay verification and/or metallurgical testing. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay (30 g) with an AA finish. All assays in this news release are reported as fire assays only.

For samples analyzing greater than 0.5 g/t Au via 30 g fire assay, these samples will be re-analyzed at Eastern via total pulp metallics. For the total pulp metallics analysis, the entire sample is crushed to -10mesh and pulverized to 95% -150mesh. The total sample is then weighed and screened to 150mesh. The +150mesh fraction is fire assayed for Au, and a 30 g subsample of the -150mesh fraction analyzed via fire assay. A weighted average gold grade is calculated for the final reportable gold grade. Total pulp metallics assays for drill holes sited within this news release may be updated in a future news release. Check assays are conducted at Eastern for assay samples received from ALS and check assays are conducted at ALS for assays received from Eastern following the completion of a program.

Other QA/QC procedures include the regular insertion of blanks and CDN Resource Laboratories certified reference standards. The laboratory also has its own QA/QC protocols running standards and blanks with duplicate samples in each batch stream for all analysis.

Qualified Person

Paul McNeill, P.Geo., VP Exploration of NexGold, is considered a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release on behalf of NexGold.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold’s Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario and its Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including a Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex and a Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, are available under the Company’s issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold’s website at www.nexgold.com .

