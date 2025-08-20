Goodfood Announces CEO Transition and New Board Chair

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or the “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) announced today changes to its management and board of directors.

Jonathan Ferrari, Goodfood’s co-founder, Chair and CEO, will be stepping down from his executive roles, effective immediately. Mr. Ferrari will continue to serve as a director on the Board.

Neil Cuggy, co-founder, President and COO, will continue in his executive functions, leading the day-to-day operations and assist the Board as it launches a formal operating review to enhance its long-term strategy. This review is aimed at securing a sustainable competitive edge and reinforcing the Company’s business model to navigate its next critical phase.

“After 11 years building Goodfood, today marks my last day leading the company. Goodfood has been an incredible journey and, starting from zero, I am extremely proud to have scaled into a national brand powered by our talented team, always keeping our clients at the heart of everything we do,” said Mr. Ferrari. “I have complete confidence in my dear co-founder, Neil Cuggy and wish all the best to him and the management team for the future.”

In parallel, Selim Bassoul has been appointed Chair of the Board, effective immediately. Mr. Bassoul brings extensive board and executive leadership experience, including his current role as Executive Chairman of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and prior tenures as Chairman of Diversey Holdings, and CEO and Chairman of The Middleby Corporation.

“Operating more than 1,200 restaurants and serving over 41 million guests annually at Six Flags has given me valuable insight into what today’s consumers value most. I look forward to bringing that perspective to support Goodfood’s next chapter,” said Mr. Bassoul. “Goodfood operates in a dynamic and competitive space. While the Company has faced headwinds, it also holds significant potential. I’m excited to work closely with Neil, the Board, and the broader team to foster innovation and drive long-term value.”

The Board thanks Mr. Ferrari for his leadership since co-founding Goodfood and is looking forward to working together at the Board level to capitalize on Goodfood’s potential.

