Bitcoin Swift Stage 6 Presale Nears Close With Over $1 Million Sold and PoY Rewards Distributed





LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has entered the final days of its Stage 6 presale, marking a major milestone in its accelerated 64-day fundraising campaign. With more than 4,000 participants and over $1 million sold, Bitcoin Swift is gaining momentum as it continues to distribute rewards through its innovative Proof-of-Yield (PoY) system.

Final Days of Stage 6

Stage 6 is currently priced at $6, with the next stage set to rise to $7. The launch price is $15, underscoring the presale’s rapid progression and the urgency for investors seeking entry.

Participants in Stage 6 are earning an APY of 83%, which will adjust to 71% in Stage 7. To date, more than $110,000 in PoY profits have already been distributed automatically to users at the close of each presale stage. With the presale ending on September 18, 2025, the countdown has begun for what is one of the shortest and most accelerated schedules in the current market.

Limited-Time Bonus Program

In addition to PoY distributions, Bitcoin Swift has rolled out a limited-time tiered bonus program to reward participation at higher levels:

Tier 1: $100 – $1,999 → 25% Bonus Tokens

This structure is designed to incentivize broader community engagement while providing significant advantages to larger participants.





Technology That Pays Early

Bitcoin Swift has built its presale model around real-time returns. The PoY mechanism issues programmable, automated rewards at the close of each presale stage, allowing participants to experience returns even before the token lists on exchanges.

At launch, Bitcoin Swift is leveraging Solana to deliver thousands of transactions per second at fees under $0.01, connecting to an ecosystem of hundreds of active projects. By 2026, the project plans to transition to its own blockchain, enabling broader integration of governance, privacy, and institutional functionality.

Governance Designed for Value Protection

Bitcoin Swift has introduced a governance structure aimed at protecting long-term value and reducing risks. Proposals are pre-screened by AI systems for vulnerabilities, votes are weighted through quadratic voting tied to decentralized identity reputations, and a security council provides an additional safeguard against malicious actions. This framework ensures that programmable rewards continue to flow while capital remains protected.





Stablecoin Integration

As part of its roadmap, Bitcoin Swift is developing BTC3E, a USD-pegged stablecoin backed by BTC3 collateral. AI-driven oracles monitor prices in real time, collateral vaults maintain health thresholds, and automated liquidations are used to stabilize the peg. This design aims to create a stable environment for DeFi, payments, and settlements.

Roadmap to 2026

The published roadmap outlines a clear progression:

Q3–Q4 2025: Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community growth, exchange discussions.

Presale, Solana deployment, PoY rewards, community growth, exchange discussions. Q1 2026: AI contract engine deployment with reinforcement-learning agents.

AI contract engine deployment with reinforcement-learning agents. Q2 2026: zk-ledger, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules.

zk-ledger, stealth addresses, and privacy-first DeFi modules. Q3 2026: Governance rollout with quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulations.

Governance rollout with quadratic voting and AI-driven proposal simulations. Q4 2026: Native BTC3 chain launch, BTC3E stablecoin release, and institutional node onboarding.



Exchange Conversations

Reports indicate that Bitcoin Swift is in active talks with multiple exchanges, including MEXC, KuCoin, and LBank. If confirmed, these listings would provide immediate global visibility and liquidity following the presale.

Industry reviewers have noticed. Detailed breakdowns from Bull Run Angel , Token Galaxy , and Crypto Show explain why BTC3 is attracting attention. The conversation keeps growing across the project’s X presence as well.

Proof you can trust

Serious builders publish their receipts. BTC3 has public reviews you can read in minutes. The Cyberscope Audit , the Solidproof Audit , the Spywolf Audit , and a full KYC give newcomers a way to check the foundation for themselves. That transparency backs the claim in our title that Bitcoin Swift raises utility standards. Read more at the official Bitcoin Swift hub.

Growing Visibility

With 4,000+ investors engaged and growing activity across social platforms, Bitcoin Swift continues to expand its community. Influencers and analysts have highlighted the project’s early reward model and governance innovations, adding to the momentum as the September 18 deadline approaches.

Countdown to Presale Close

With just five days left in Stage 6, Bitcoin Swift is emphasizing both urgency and delivery. Participants can currently access 83% APY, claim tiered bonus tokens, and join a community that has already received $110,000+ in distributed rewards. With the next stage price rising to $7 and the launch price set at $15, the remaining presale window represents one of the last opportunities to participate at current levels.

Key Figures at a Glance

4,000+ investors

$1M+ sold

Current Stage Price: $6

$6 Next Stage Price: $7

$7 Launch Price: $15

$15 Stage 6 APY: 83%

83% Stage 7 APY: 71%

71% PoY Profits Distributed: $110,000+

$110,000+ Presale End Date: September 18, 2025







About Bitcoin Swift

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is developing an AI-driven financial operating system that integrates programmable rewards, privacy tools, governance mechanisms, and stablecoin infrastructure. With immediate PoY payouts during presale, verified audits, and a roadmap extending through the launch of its own chain in 2026, Bitcoin Swift is designed to combine speed, transparency, and long-term scalability.

For more information, visit: https://bitcoinswift.com

