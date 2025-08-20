5G Security Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034 - Zero Touch Zero Trust Strategies Poised to Revolutionize the $93.79 Billion 5G Security Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Security Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G security market report explores the historic period from 2019 to 2024 and forecasts through 2029 and 2034. The global 5G security market, valued at $2.74 billion in 2024, expanded at a CAGR of 67.92% since 2019. It is expected to surge to $16.58 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 43.32%, further rising to $93.79 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 41.41%.

Regional growth was significant in Asia-Pacific, capturing 39.58% of the market or $1.08 billion in 2024. Followed by North America and Western Europe, South America and the Middle East are projected as the fastest-growing regions with CAGRs of 46.97% and 46.46%, respectively.

The market structure is fairly concentrated, with ten leading competitors accounting for 28.21% of the 2023 market. Dominant players include Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson with a 5.40% share, followed by AT&T Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Other significant companies include Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and Nokia Corporation.

Component-wise, the market is divided into solutions and services. In 2024, solutions accounted for 67.27% or $1.84 billion, while services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 47.54% from 2024 to 2029. Deployment type segmentation shows the cloud segment leading with 66.53% or $1.82 billion in 2024, with on-premises deployments expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 51.02% during the same period.

The organization size segmentation reveals that large enterprises commanded 69.26% or $1.9 billion in 2024. Meanwhile, SMEs are anticipated to grow fastest, with a CAGR of 49.31% during 2024-2029. Industry vertical segmentation highlights that the cloud sector leads with 29.76% or $816.62 million, while healthcare is forecast as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 47.67%.

The application segmentation indicates that the virtual and augmented reality sector leads, capturing 30.12% or $826.37 million in 2024, whereas smart cities are predicted to be the fastest-growing sector, projected to expand at a CAGR of 54.40% during the forecast period.

The report identifies significant market opportunities in various segments. By 2029, the solutions segment will add $8.46 billion globally, the cloud segment will contribute $7.55 billion, large enterprises will see $8.43 billion gains, virtual and augmented reality will add $4.5 billion, and the IT and telecom sector $4.37 billion. The USA is expected to gain the most, with a $3.08 billion increase.

Strategies to leverage market trends include embracing zero touch zero trust network access (ZT-ZTNA) solutions, enhancing private 5G deployments with integrated security, and innovating next-gen security. Prominent mergers and acquisitions to note include Swisscom's acquisition of Vodafone Italia and Cadence Design Systems' acquisition of Secure-IC.

Markets Covered:

Components: Solutions; Services

Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud

Organization Size: Large Enterprises; SMEs

Applications: Virtual and Augmented Reality; Connected Automotive; Smart Manufacturing; Smart Cities; Other Applications

Industry Verticals: IT and Telecom; Manufacturing; Healthcare; Retail; Automotive and Transportation; BFSI; Others

Key Companies Profiled: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, AT&T Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Countries: China, Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, USA, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia

Data Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Insights: Involves market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure, and 5G security indicator comparisons.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 329 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $93.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 42.4% Regions Covered Global

