Colombia's Events Market: Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034 | The Rise of Hybrid Events Present Lucrative Investment Opportunities for the Events Market in Colombia

The Colombia events market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.90% between 2025 and 2034.



As per the Colombia events market analysis, hybrid events have become a prominent trend in the market as they offer the opportunity to reach a wider audience and enhance accessibility. By utilising a hybrid format, event organizers can optimise participation by accommodating both physical and virtual attendees, leading to increased revenue and cost efficiency. This shift in approach has become increasingly popular, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting many event organizers and educational institutions to adopt this model to expand their reach.



Event planners are increasingly realising the significance of offering improved customer support, utilising technologies like event management software and mobile event communication apps, among others. Moreover, the growing integration of advanced technologies such as AR and VR, digital ticketing and contactless check-in, drone shows, and many others has transformed the events market, and the way events are planned and executed. Thus, the increasing focus on creating immersive and unforgettable experience for clients not only enhances customer satisfaction but also boosts positive word-of-mouth marketing, drawing a wider audience to the market.



In October 2022, a healthcare company, Headspace hosted its fourth annual hybrid consortium meeting in Cartagena, Colombia, in collaboration with the World Health Organization. This gathering marked their initial meeting post the COVID-19 pandemic and was conducted in a hybrid format to accommodate various participants joining either in person or remotely, based on their preferences. Similarly, numerous public and private organizations in Colombia are demonstrating a growing interest in hybrid events, which is contributing to the Colombia events market growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Regions

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 Latin America Events Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Latin America Events Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 Latin America Events Market Forecast (2025-2034)



6 Colombia Events Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Colombia Events Historical Market (2018-2024)

6.3 Colombia Events Market Forecast (2025-2034)



7 Colombia Events Market by Event Type

7.1 Music Concert

7.2 Festivals

7.3 Sports

7.4 Exhibition and Conferences

7.5 Corporate Events and Seminars

7.6 Others



8 Colombia Events Market by Revenue Source

8.1 Ticket Sales

8.2 Sponsorship

8.3 Others



9 Market Dynamics

9.1 SWOT Analysis

9.1.1 Strengths

9.1.2 Weaknesses

9.1.3 Opportunities

9.1.4 Threats

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.2.1 Supplier's Power

9.2.2 Buyers Powers

9.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

9.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

9.3 Key Indicators for Demand

9.4 Key Indicators for Price



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Supplier Selection

10.2 Key Global Players

10.3 Key Regional Players

10.4 Key Player Strategies

10.5 Company Profiles

10.5.1 Sphera Impacta

10.5.1.1 Company Overview

10.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

10.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

10.5.1.4 Certifications

10.5.2 Muisca Travel & Events

10.5.3 Wink Eventos

10.5.4 Elite Medellin

10.5.5 ICONYCA - CELEBRATION PLANNERS

10.5.6 PartySlate Inc.

10.5.7 Hi Cartagena Weddings

10.5.8 DVEntique

10.5.9 Others



