Sky Quarry Signs MOU to Target Real-World Tokenization of Commodities

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Continuum Network, a Hong Kong based blockchain technology firm, to explore how the Company’s commodities could potentially be represented in blockchain-enabled markets.

This collaboration will focus on evaluating the technical, regulatory, and commercial considerations involved in creating a secure and compliant framework for resource-linked commodity tokens. Under the MOU, Sky Quarry and Continuum Network will work together to assess platform architecture, smart contract design, and regulatory requirements, including any necessary SEC review or approval. The work will explore the feasibility of such a system, its potential to open new channels for market participation, and opportunities to strengthen Sky Quarry’s balance sheet through a digital treasury.

Marcus Laun, EVP and Co-Founder of Sky Quarry, said, “We believe that tokenizing non-cash assets has the ability to free up hundreds of billions of dollars currently tied up in working capital across the energy industry, giving domestic companies the working capital they need to accelerate growth. This is crucial as the U.S. faces an urgent need to scale energy supply to remain competitive in the global race for AI and technological leadership. With real-world asset tokenization projected to become a multi-trillion-dollar sector by 2030, I believe the convergence of energy, digital assets, and AI is not just a possibility, it’s the future. Our work to explore these pathways is key to building a robust digital treasury model and strengthening our financial foundation.”

Continuum Network will bring its expertise in blockchain architecture, identity-linked encryption, and advanced smart contract development to establish a secure and compliant framework for tokenizing real-world assets. The collaboration will be executed in phases: beginning with concept design and regulatory compliance analysis, then advancing to development, pilot deployment, and commercialization, each of which will require a definitive agreement to be executed between the parties. With its permissioned, gasless EVM chain built for transparency, traceability, and regulatory alignment, Continuum provides the institutional-grade infrastructure enterprises, financial institutions, and asset managers need to confidently digitize and manage real-world assets.

Mehdi Mehrtash, Founder of Continuum Network, said, “This partnership highlights Continuum’s role as a trusted enabler of the real-world asset ecosystem. By delivering a platform that ensures compliance, auditability, and interoperability, we empower organizations to unlock liquidity, strengthen balance sheets, and expand market participation. Working with forward-looking companies like Sky Quarry demonstrates how digital assets can drive growth across energy, finance, trade and positions Continuum Network at the forefront of building the next generation of trusted digital infrastructure.”

Sky Quarry remains focused on its core mission of recycling waste asphalt shingles into recycled oil and other valuable materials, while positioning itself to lead at the intersection of the energy and digital asset markets. It is continuing discussions with parties representing treasury assets that are potential candidates for the Treasury Model being contemplated by the Company. No determination has yet been made regarding which tokens or currencies the Company may acquire. The Company looks forward to continuing to update the market on this effort in the future.

Sky Quarry will be hosting an upcoming webinar to introduce its digital asset strategy. Interested participants can sign up here to be notified when registration opens.

About Continuum Network

Continuum Network is redefining enterprise blockchain with a gasless, public-permissioned EVM platform that removes the cost, complexity, and barriers to adoption of Decentralized Ledger Technology (DLT). By combining zero-trust architecture, decentralized identity (DID) standards, and asset-based encryption, Continuum enables organizations to verify identity, compliance, and data ownership without exposing sensitive information. Built for universal integration and global regulatory alignment, the platform empowers industries worldwide, from finance and energy to healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and government, to operate with transparency, accountability, and trust. Continuum Network delivers the secure and scalable foundation needed for a more connected and resilient digital economy.

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYQ) and its subsidiaries are, collectively, an oil production, refining, and a development-stage environmental remediation company formed to deploy technologies to facilitate the recycling of waste asphalt shingles and remediation of oil-saturated sands and soils. Our waste-to-energy mission is to repurpose and upcycle millions of tons of asphalt shingle waste, diverting them from landfills. By doing so, we can contribute to improved waste management, promote resource efficiency, conserve natural resources, and reduce environmental impact. For more information, please visit skyquarry.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include ''forward-looking statements.'' All statements pertaining to our future financial and/or operating results, future events, or future developments may constitute forward-looking statements. The statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “look forward to,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” “will,” “project,” or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of our management, of which many are beyond our control. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including but not limited to those described in our disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or our achievements may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. We neither intend, nor assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and the Company’s other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company’s Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, as well as the Company’s Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained.

